In Jackie Chan’s next movie we will see the legendary martial arts actor with a panda. This is something I won’t miss!

Iconic actor Jackie Chan is set for an exciting return in the upcoming action comedy titled Panda Plan. In this film he will play a fictional version of himself and use his legendary abilities to rescue a rare baby panda.

The plot of Panda Plan revolves around an extraordinary baby panda who is born with a distinctive dark circle around one of his eyes at China’s Noah Zoo. This cute panda becomes a worldwide sensation. However, the story takes a dark turn when a Middle Eastern tycoon sends international mercenaries to kidnap these adorable baby pandas.

In this exciting film, Jackie Chan takes on the role of a fictional version of himself, a renowned international action actor. He is forced to intervene in a desperate rescue mission to save the helpless pandas. The film promises an exciting and fun battle in defense of these adorable animals in their natural habitat.

Panda Plan is directed by Zhang Luan, known for his work on Song of Youth and Give Me Five. The film is produced by Mandarin Motion Pictures and Wishart Media Co. The cast includes notable actors such as Shi Ce, Wei Xiang and Han Yanbo, along with the main star, Jackie Chan.

The film Panda Plan will be presented at the upcoming American Film Market in Los Angeles, and promises to be an exciting adventure full of action, comedy and the unmistakable skill of Jackie Chan. Not to be missed!

