Jack Plooij is no longer a fan of Mexico. He says he was even threatened with a ‘bullet in the head’.

Our favorite dentist/dental surgeon Jack Plooij makes himself heard again. The popular F1 reporter is on the sidelines thanks to Viaplay, but may return to work next year. After all, it is now clear what anyone with two brain cells has known for a long time: Viaplay paid way, way too much for the F1 broadcast rights in the Netherlands. Especially considering that F1TV is also available here. And some rascals also watch IPTV.

Ziggo is in pole position to regain the rights, although other parties can of course also go for that. Nevertheless, especially if Ziggo takes over again, there is a good chance that Jack will also travel to the races again to ask the drivers sharp questions. Jack is looking forward to that. But he would rather not go to one of the races. Namely to the race in Mexico.

Jack stokes the fire between Max and Checo by telling the 538 morning show that even he has received death threats. This concerns the bodyguards who will accompany Max Verstappen in Mexico City this weekend. After all, in these parts you have real cartellums, as a well-known 550 Maranello driver would say. Life is cheap there, about the price of a bullet:

I have a dark suspicion that there is something more going on, because even I have been threatened. If I stuck my head around the corner in Mexico, I’d get a bullet in the head. That’s really not normal. If we can travel again next year, I will skip Mexico. Do I have to go there to get shot in the head by some lunatic? Jack Plooij never runs away from sensation, except in a literal sense

Plooij also believes he knows that Helmut Marko has also been threatened with death:

I do know from that internal source that he has been threatened, even now in Mexico. I don’t know if it’s also reversed, but I wouldn’t be too surprised if we don’t see it (this weekend). Jack Plooij has close ties with the Red Bull Racing team

Now we don’t immediately see Helmut running away from these kinds of things. But during the coverage of the sessions I must say that the undersigned has not yet seen it. Would it really be true? And would you also give a wide berth to the cartels? Let us know in the comments!

This article Jack Plooij: “Threatened with a bullet in the head” first appeared on Ruetir.