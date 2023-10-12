Suara.com – Early detection of signs or symptoms of cancer is important, especially for someone who has a family history or history of cancer. This is because cancer is a disease that is difficult to treat and often costs the sufferer’s life if it is discovered in an advanced stage.

That is the conclusion of the President Executive Club (PEC) Forum which raised the theme Cancer Prevention with Preventive Medicine at the President Lounge, Batavia Tower.

Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin explained that the government through the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Indonesia (Kemenkes) has focused on promotive and preventive efforts as a direction for health development.

This has been realized – among other things – by improving primary services at Community Health Centers and Posyandu, as well as providing adequate examination tools plus being supported by the availability of reliable health workers. Thus, primary health care facilities focus not on providing secondary or referral services, but on preventive services.

Apart from that, the Ministry of Health is also approaching the 4 pillar strategy to address the problem of cancer, namely health promotion, special protection, early detection and case management. Where the pillars of health promotion and early detection are the spearheads of the Ministry of Health so that the number of cases and deaths due to cancer can be reduced.

The reason is that the budget for previous curative efforts was larger and one of the ones that cost the most was cancer. According to BPJS Health data for 2020, cancer is a catastrophic disease with the second largest funding, namely around 3.5 trillion rupiah. The financing burden can reach that amount because 70% of cancers are found at an advanced stage.

According to Prof Xu Kecheng as Founder and Main President of Fuda Cancer Hospital, the steps taken by the Indonesian government are correct and working well. Because the key to reducing the number of cases and deaths due to cancer is to focus on promotive and preventive efforts.

Going deeper, Prof. Xu Kecheng explained that people need to carry out early detection, especially those who have family members suffering from cancer. Just so that the next generation can continue to distance themselves from the risk of cancer and don’t have to experience the same thing. The reason is, if cancer is discovered late and is in its final stage, cancer sufferers will definitely not be helped.

“Currently there are many advanced treatments to cure cancer, however, it is still best to carry out early detection and live a healthy lifestyle,” said Prof. Xu Kecheng, in front of dozens of guests consisting of hospital businesspeople, hospital investors, hospital heads. , companies in the pharmaceutical industry, and medical device companies

According to Prof. Xu Kecheng, the cause of cancer is the result of someone living an unhealthy lifestyle for a long time, such as smoking, drinking alcohol and continuous stress.