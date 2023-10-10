As I said a few months ago, I have been keeping my eye on offers, deals and price drops for a few years now, not only on Amazon; Also in other stores. Each event like this Prime Offers Party usually has its star product, but here I want to tell you, more than the best offers, the products that seem most attractive to me to buy in a campaign like this. Furthermore, they are items that I would buy for myself, and that also have a much more interesting price during these two days.

Fire TV Stick

A classic in this type of events, the Fire TV Stick With voice control I think it’s an excellent device, especially because of how little it costs when it’s on sale. Right now you have it for only 24.63 euros (with about 20 euros discount), instead of the 44.99 euros it normally costs.

Without a doubt, I would opt for the model without 4K resolution, (without going down to the Lite), which offers practically the same as that one, except for the resolution. Assuming that almost all 4K TVs are smart, it doesn’t make as much sense to buy a streamer for one of these as it does for a non-smart TV, with Full HD resolution.

This model is from 2021 and offers integrated voice control with and in addition, it allows us to control the TV itself from its remote control, so we will not have as many remote controls on the table.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice control

LG Gram 14ZB90R-G.AA75B

One of the most attractive proposals for ultrabooks with Windows on the market is undoubtedly found in LG’s Gram range, and among them we can see some offers in this Prime Offer Festival. For example, this LG Gram 14ZB90R-G.AA75B It comes with a great balance between price and features. We can buy it for 1,049 euros instead of the 1,399 euros it costs for those who are not Prime subscribers.

This device weighs only 1 kg, with a 14-inch IPS screen with WUXGA resolution (1920 x 1200p), and does not have a full keyboard. It comes with Windows 11 Home as standard and has a 13th generation Intel Core EVO i7 processor, with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, plus 16 GB of RAM and an SSD with 512 GB capacity.

After having seen the Pixel 6a as the Android smartphone to take into account in previous campaigns, it is time for it to pass the baton to its successor, now that the first is beginning to disappear from the stock of most stores. The Pixel 7a is the balanced mid-range that I would buy if I were an Android user with a medium budget. We can find it for 468.99 euros in the Prime offer party, with a euro discount on the 509 euros that it would cost us if we are not Prime.

For those of us who value fluidity more than power, terminals like this are ideal, without unnecessary software layers or “junk” applications that no one has asked for. This terminal has that thanks to the fact that both its hardware and software are solely in the hands of Google.

It is a mid-range 5G terminal that offers a screen You have FullHD+ with 6.2 inches and 90 Hz refresh rate. Under it it keeps the processor Tensor G2 from Google itself that we already saw in the previous generation, with Titan M2 security coprocessor. This is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB. Its photographic section also shines, with a double main camera, with (64+13 Mp) and a front camera with 13 Mp. Its battery is 4,385 mAh with 18W fast charging, it has wireless charging, dual SIM, NFC, under-screen fingerprint reader and is waterproof with IP67 certification.

Google Pixel 7a – Free 5G Android Smartphone with Wide Angle Lens and 24 Hour Battery Life – Carbon

Crucial X8 1 TB

Another big purchase at this type of event is usually storage devices. I myself have taken advantage of this type of campaign on more than one occasion to buy an external hard drive. Now that it finally seems that SSD prices are dropping to prices within the reach of almost everyone, I would recommend getting one of these. With sufficient capacity to carry our files from one computer to another, at least 1 TB.

It is the case of Crucial X8 de 1 TB of capacity, which we can buy for only 60.99 euros with 10 euros discount about the 70.99 euros it costs if we are not Prime subscribers. With it we will have an SSD with only 11×1.15×5.3 cm and 100 grams of weight, which has a USB-C 3.2 connection and offers transfer speeds of up to 1050 MB/s.

Sony WH-1000XM5

Those looking for good noise-cancelling headphones have the most recommended ones on the market on offer. The Sony WH-1000XM5 can now be found in blue or white for a little less money, at 305.41 euros instead of the 379.90 they cost for users without a Prime subscription.

With a very careful minimalist design, these headphones offer what is possibly the best noise cancellation on the market, at least in this type of headset. They also have a great autonomy of up to 30 hoursor with compatibility with Alexa or Google Assistant as well as the Fast Pair system for quick and easy pairing.

Beats Studio Buds

If we prefer TWS type headphones, although they are not at the best price, we can get the Beats Studio Buds at a discount. Specifically for 139.99 euros in all the colors available for the model. They cost much less than the official 189.95 euros and They have a discount of 21 and a half euros about the 161.49 that they will cost us if we are not Prime subscribers.

These true wireless earbuds type headphones seem highly recommended to me because they come with the Apple quality seal and with active noise cancellation at a much lower price than the AirPods Pro, with which they share easy pairing, compatibility with Siri or Apple’s Spatial Audio. They are resistant to water and sweat (with IPX4 certification) and give us a autonomy of up to 8 hours on the part of the headphones and 24 hours in total counting on the charge of the case.

Beats Studio Buds – Completely Wireless In-Ear Headphones with Noise Cancellation – Sweat-Resistant Bluetooth Headphones, Compatible with Apple and Android – White

Cosori Dual Blaze

Another of the star products of this type of campaign is the air fryer. In recent years, the best seller has been the 5.5 liter Cosori, but this year I would recommend the Cosori Dual Blazewhich offers greater capacity without hardly increasing its external size and maintaining electrical consumption.

This fryer specifically offers us 6.4 liter capacity, with an easier to clean bucket and 1700 W of power, with a timer for 1 to 60 minutes, 12 predefined modes, and use temperatures between 75 to 205º. Right now we can buy it for 149.99 euros, with 40 euros discount above the usual 189.99.

Flexispot EF1 Set

Finally, as a user of a lift-up desk from the brand and given that their prices are usually quite high, I can only recommend taking advantage of campaigns like this one to buy a workstation of this type to everyone who is thinking about it. One like him Flexispot EF1 Setfor example, which is a fairly balanced model and now has a fairly reasonable price, 319.99 euros instead of the usual 399.99, with 80 euros discount.

This set offers us the structure in white, plus the board in maple color, with measurements of 160×80 cm. Its height can be adjusted between 71 and 121 cm and it has a button panel, with 4 memories for different heights.

FLEXISPOT EF1 Set – Electric Elevating Desk with Whole Board (Maple, 160X80cm)｜Standing Desk, Adjustable Height 71-121cm｜with 4 Smart Memory Options for Office and Home

More offers

