The wait came to an end. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the latest project from Insomniac Games, is now available exclusively for PlayStation 5. Although many fans are happy, a sector of the community expressed concern about the length of the campaign. Is it a very short game?

A few weeks ago, Ryan Smith, senior game director at Insomniac Games, discussed the studio’s approach to the length of the New York wall-crawler’s latest adventure. He explained that the game would have a similar length to the previous title.

“We don’t want this to be an 80 or 100 hour game, that’s not where we want to be. We want to tell amazing stories as best we can. We want every mission to be truly memorable. That’s our goal, rather than being too broad,” Ryan Smith responded.

According to data from HowLongToBeat, the original 2018 installment lasts about 17 hours. Apparently, the new title remains the same and it is possible to reach the end credits in 15 hours if we are very fastwhile getting the platinum trophy can take about 30 hours.

Fans believe Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is too short; dev respond to criticism

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 offers many hours of fun, but some players argue that it is too short, especially when you take into account that it costs $70 USD and that there are more games on the market that offer more hours for the same price. Insomniac Games is aware of these arguments and addressed them in a recent interview.

In a talk with the BBC, Bryan Intihar, creative director of the project, indicated that the studio wanted to present an adventure that, regardless of its duration, would be worthwhile. So, he argued that the intention was to make the best possible game.

“For us, it all comes down to the experience we want to offer with the quality we want to achieve. Obviously, there’s a certain level of ‘hey, someone is going to spend that much money on a game,’ so we want to give them a worthwhile experience. Our job is to make sure that they feel that, no matter how long it is, it is worth that money and that investment,” said Bryan Intihar during the interview.

Players can expand the duration by exploring the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 map

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is one of the best games of 2023

Despite criticism from a sector of the community, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 debuted with outstanding ratings. At this time you can boast a score of 90 on Metacritic, which puts it on the list of the best games of the year. Of course, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, a title that also hit stores on October 20, received better scores.

But tell us, do you think the game is too short? Do you prefer quality over quantity? Let us read you in the comments.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is available for PlayStation 5. Click here to read more news related to it.

