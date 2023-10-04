Have a Xiaomi smartphone with very high quality features, the brand’s characteristic design and features that generate very positive impressions at all levels, it is not something that usually happens at such a good price. But the Xiaomi 13 Lite, which is the terminal we are talking about in this offer, is available with a discount of 150 euros that is irresistible. Now we tell you everything you need to know about this device from the Xiaomi 13 family so that you are clear that it is going to be the best terminal you can get.

A mobile that has everything

With this smartphone, Xiaomi set out to offer users a selection of the most characteristic aspects of the brand encompassed within a mobile phone that was more accessible than more expensive devices. But the surprising thing is that it maintains all the magic of the company and manages to leave sensations that make us want to unlock our phone every morning when we wake up. For this there are features such as three cameras that offer excellent performance and a 120 Hz AMOLED screen technology that awakens passions.

At first glance, it gives the feeling that you have a cutting-edge Xiaomi flagship in your hands. The device has been designed following the manufacturer’s latest trends, such as an ultra-thin format and curved design that stands out for how stylized it is and for having a lower than average weight. Its thickness of only 7.23 mm It will make it very easy to use and the 3D curved design will instantly catch your attention. To this you also have to add that there are three colors that you can choose from and that all of them are available with the Xiaomi offer. These colors are as follows: Lite Blue, Lite Pink or Black. Each one will give you a style, but they all exude that charisma that the manufacturer knows how to give to the smartphones it makes.

As we told you, the camera is one of its most important features. It has a 32 MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, an 8-megapixel depth sensor and a Glow selfie camera. The latter resorts to the use of a technology that guarantees that you can take the best selfies even at times when there is not much light level. In addition, you can use these cameras with different functions, filters and tools, such as the bokeh effect or dynamic framing, which is essential if you intend to take photos with large scenes.

And what else does it provide you?

Its 6.55-inch AMOLED FHD+ screen will allow you to watch movies, apps and games in the best possible way, while TrueColor technology will help make images more realistic. Its octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor will ensure that there are no limits you need to worry about, while your curious Pocket Mirror It will help you in ways you may have never thought about. With all this, it is a smartphone with which Xiaomi has managed to exceed expectations and that will provide you much more than what you expect. Finding it with an offer as good as the one the brand is making on this occasion is an opportunity that you should not miss.

The price at which the Xiaomi 13 Lite is available is 499.99 euros, but you already know that Xiaomi Fan Week is being a blast, so there is a very good discount. First of all, a discount of 100 euros has been applied for which the mobile phone remains at 399.99 euros, but, in addition, there is a coupon with the code 50WEEK that you can apply to get an extra discount of 50 additional euros. So, in the end, you will only pay 349.99 euros, which means that you will have taken a very juicy discount of 150 euros.

You also have on offer other very good proposals, like the 10,000 mAh Redmi Power Bank with which you will have a perfect ally for your new mobile. And if you want a Xiaomi phone that is a little cheaper, what we recommend is that you take a look at the Redmi Note 12, since it is available at a very reduced price.