There are just a few weeks left until Amazon Prime Video finally launches one of the most anticipated animated series of all of 2023: the second season of Invincible. Mark Grayson is more than prepared to defend planet Earth and is looking forward to seeing the return of Omni-Man, his father, but even without having started this new part of the series, it seems that his creator is already thinking about the next. seasons.

During this year’s New York Comic Con panel, Invincible writer, Robert Kirkman, has spoken about the future of animated production. The final touches of the second season are still in progress, but Kirkman wanted to ensure that season 3 is in a very advanced phase.

“Right now the final touches are being put on the last episodes of season two. Season 3 is very advanced… When I talk about the actors we have for season 2, it’s a minefield. There’s a good amount in season 3 that we need to talk about. If you think the cast was expanded for season 2, just wait until you hear who we’re going to have on the show in season 3. That might give you an indication of how far we’re going “There are so many big things planned… There may be more old friends from The Walking Dead appearing in Invincible at some point.”

Kirkman also hinted that many of the actors we saw throughout The Walking Dead will participate. Therefore, it would not be surprising to see actors and actresses of the stature of Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan or Melissa McBride lend their voices to various characters in the series.

The second season of Invincible will arrive exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on November 3, 2023. However, the outcome of the series will not arrive until 2024, since the production company has decided to divide season 2 into two parts to give viewers a rest due to its convoluted narrative.

In VidaExtra | Who pays and repairs the damage caused by superhero fights in Marvel?

In VidaExtra | Superheroes and drugs: Iron Man and Robert Downey Jr. found the same problem at the bottom of the bottle