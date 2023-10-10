El Amazon Fire TV It allows us to access the Internet from our television, whatever the model, ensuring compatibility with all types of applications and games that we can access with the TV. A single interface to access all streaming platforms and compatibility with the Alexa voice assistant to ask it to show us a series that we like or a movie that we want to watch without knowing where it is. It is comfortable and practical and now you can get it with a great discount compared to its original price.

Amazon Fire TV Cube

If you want a hybrid between the Amazon Echo and the Amazon Fire TV, the Fire TV Cube is the best option and you can get it with more than 50 euros off its original price. A streaming media player with voice control through Alexa, compatible with WiFi 6e networks for good speed and with all the advantages of the Amazon speaker.

We can listen to music, control our devices through the voice assistant or we can ask it to play whatever we want on TV. It has streaming control like never before so you can tell it to pause the movie, resume the series, raise or lower the volume or find all Quentin Tarantino movies in your streaming apps.

Amazon Fire TV Stick

The classic Amazon model is the best option to take advantage of the Prime Offers because we can find it for less than 24 euros compared to the usual 44.99 euros in its price. A small stick with HDMI that we connect to the television and will allow us to access games and applications, streaming video and everything we need in a comfortable and easy-to-use interface. With maximum quality in HD and with an included remote control that will allow us to have control over what happens on the television: we can find direct access buttons to streaming platforms such as Disney, Prime Video or Netflix but also to control the volume and playback with pause buttons , play, etc.

A highly recommended option that we can buy now for less than 25 euros and that will allow us to access any app even if our television is not compatible.

Fire TV Stick Lite

Another option that we can find on sale these days is the Fire TV Stick Lite. Keep in mind that it may not be worth choosing this model due to the price difference that exists in the Amazon Prime Deals compared to the conventional one since there is barely two euros difference in price these days. Its functions are exactly the same and it allows us to turn any television into a smart one and allows us to access to all types of applications and games over the Internet, watch series and movies and a large number of options.

What is the difference? The only difference between the Fire TV Stick Lite and the classic model The second one does not include television controls on the remote control, but everything else is identical: both have 8 GB of storage for apps, 1 GB of RAM and maximum Full HD 1080p playback quality.

