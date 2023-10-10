Natalia Millán has been on stage for more than 30 years and not only acting, but also dancing.

At just 16 years old, she was already receiving singing, acting and classical dancing classes, and has tried all artistic disciplines. In the 90s she achieved great success by establishing herself as a series actress.

On Antena 3 she was part of, nothing more and nothing less, than the series ‘Un paso paso’, which caused a stir among fans and in which she played Adela, the dance teacher.

Years later, in 2010, she made history by stepping into the shoes of Carmen Sotillo, the protagonist of Five Hours with Mario, a role that only Lola Herrera has played for 40 years.

His career has given him many joys, although also difficult moments such as an episode of harassment that he suffered and that he revealed in 2021.

But, without a doubt, many dreams have come true for Natalia Millán, even more than she imagined.

What she feels most satisfied with, she has confessed, is musicals because that is how she started in the world. “I saw a musical in the cinema and I wanted to do what was seen on the screen”, she has confessed.

Although she has done series, she considers that the stage is the actor’s natural place, in addition to the fact that the entire story is told there, and that is where he really owns what he does.