Although several months have passed since its premiere, many One Piece fans continue to talk non-stop about the Netflix live-action series. For the first time, an anime adaptation lived up to expectations thanks, above all, to the great cast chosen to play the Straw Hat pirates.

The great protagonist, Iñaki Godoy, even received the approval of Eiichiro Oda himself in person. And it is no wonder, since according to the showrunner of the series, Steven Maeda, to the American media ComicBook, without the great characterization of the Mexican actor, Luffy could have been someone very annoying for the viewer.

“It’s a very difficult thing for Luffy in particular, live-action Luffy could be really annoying if you don’t choose his actor well. And I think we’ve found the most genuine and good young man to embody this character. I’ve said it before and I’m still doing it, if Iñaki doesn’t do the series… I don’t know. We didn’t have an alternative that we were very excited about and that was very good. So, as soon as we saw Iñaki, we were praying that we could get him to close this deal and make this possible.”

“It really is the glue that holds everything together. I think Taz, Emily, Mackenyu, Jacob and everyone else, I think they completed the project wonderfully and embodied their characters, and it’s been a pleasure to watch them grow and inhabit those characters. But Yes, and Iñaki is the glue that holds everything together.”

Godoy’s performance as Luffy in the live action of One Piece It was impeccable. The Mexican actor understood the character perfectly and, both in his aesthetics and in his personality, he is the most accurate personification that we can have of the Straw Hat pirate.

The second season of the series will be one of Iñaki’s great challenges, since although he has already won over the public, this time he will have to face truly iconic moments of the series, such as the defense of Chopper’s flag on the island of Drum or fighting Crocodile in the Alabasta Arch.

