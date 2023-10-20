loading…

Saint Porphyrius Church in Gaza was destroyed by Israeli bombardment on Thursday (19/10/2023) evening. Photo/via Anadolu

GAZA – Israel has bombarded a Greek Orthodox church in Gaza, Palestine, last night. As many as eight people died and dozens more were injured in this air attack.

The Saint Porphyrius Church in the al-Zaytoun neighborhood, Gaza, is the latest victim of the Israeli Zionist military invasion.

Previously, several mosques, schools and medical facilities had been destroyed by the Zionist military during the major war with the Hamas group in Gaza.

The WAFA news agency on Friday (20/10/2023) reported that women and children were among those killed in the attack on the Saint Porphyrius Church.

According to the report, the death toll could increase considering the large number of injured victims due to Israeli bombing.

The WAFA report, citing sources on the ground, said that the bombing caused the collapse of the Church Governing Council building, which housed a number of Palestinian families, both Christian and Muslim, who had taken refuge in the church amid continuing Zionist airstrikes.

Witnesses told AFP that the attacks appeared to target targets close to places of worship where many Gazans have sought refuge as the war rages.

The Israeli military, when contacted, told AFP that it was examining reports of the attack.

The church that was bombarded was not far from the al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, which according to Hamas authorities, was bombarded by Israel, killing 471 people on Tuesday night.

Gaza has been hit by a relentless barrage of Israeli airstrikes and artillery fire in retaliation for an October 7 attack by Hamas militants.

Hamas’ attacks on Israel, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Storm, have killed more than 1,400 people.

Israeli airstrikes have since killed at least 3,859 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, most of them civilians.

