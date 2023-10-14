It’s still summer for Diletta Leotta. The DAZN presenter in fact enjoyed a few days of holiday at the seaside in her native Sicily

It’s still summer for Diletta Leotta. The DAZN presenter, partner of goalkeeper Loris Karius and Aria’s new mother, enjoyed a few days of holiday at the seaside in her Sicily, on the island of Vulcano.

Smiles and light-heartedness in the company of Karius himself and the little girl of the house. Breathtaking landscapes and crazy curves, which lit up the web. Here is the post:

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics in the world of sports gossip without missing any updates, stay connected to Golssip to discover all the news of the day.

October 13 – 10.33am

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED