Alessandra Gozzini

2 October – MILAN

Tijjani Reijnders is already in the heart of AC Milan and Milan. In the middle it is he who gives life to the team’s actions, whether it is recovering the ball, building or entering the shot. He has already warmed up the Rossoneri fans who dote on him and cover him with affection: he notices it at San Siro or when he walks around the streets of the city. As on the pitch, he chose to settle in the centre, near Porta Garibaldi and Corso Como.

Tireless

—

Tijjani is in a hurry: he arrived from Alkmaar and took over Milan without difficulty. Indeed: by running he became the tireless midfielder. No one has been more present than him in the championship, not even Theo Hernandez or Leao, pillars on which the team rests. Reijnders showed up at San Siro without fear: from the Afas Stadion, home of Az, 19,500 spectators, to the seventy thousand at the Meazza with the same lightness. Everyone likes him: Pioli because he has technique, he lets the ball travel and when he can he appears in the attacking midfield area. He has already provided two assists: the first on his debut for the Rossoneri, in Bologna. Key pass for Giroud’s first goal of the season. The other in the last away match in Cagliari, decisive for Tomori’s goal and to overturn the result. He hasn’t scored yet, true, but he knows how to do it: 7 goals in the last season in Holland, 6 in the previous one. The club that chased him and then caught up with him likes him: twenty million plus five bonuses for Az, who like the other Dutch clubs don’t give discounts. The club complied with the requests of the coach, who had outlined a profile of an ideal midfielder. Furlani and Moncada gave him a name and surname. Obviously the fans like him: Reijnders has an old passion for Milan, so in the summer he also rejected the court of Barcelona. He married Milan. It wasn’t easy to replace another AC Milan player with proven Rossoneri faith, Tonali: instead, in just a few weeks, Tijjani has already earned respect and affection.

Role

—

He knows how to make himself well-liked and his relationship with his teammates is also solid: Leao tagged him in an Instagram story, in which he asked “if he needed his assists to score” and remembering that “the goal awaits you, brother”. Reijnders reposted it with a dedication: “It will come, brother” and his hands forming a little heart. Pioli, by the way, is half-hearted: confirm Reijnders as midfielder, in the role that best suits him, or temporarily transform him into a director? After Adli’s exit against Lazio, Tijjani established himself in front of the defense and dictated the tempo with punctuality. Musah, who the coach sees as director, instead did well as a right midfielder in place of the injured Loftus-Cheek. Who will manage against Dortmund? “Reijnders can play that role,” Pioli said. To then recognize that “his position is the one in which he is giving a lot at the moment. I really like it when he moves around the field: fixing him in a more construction role would mean limiting him”. The certainty is that he will be there, as always so far: 8 appearances out of 8. In Serie A he was the most used: five times out of seven he remained on the pitch for 90 minutes (as in the last against Lazio, and he was the best on the pitch ), he was replaced in two. The first in the derby which came after national team commitments; the other in Cagliari, a midweek away match between Verona and Lazio. Against Newcastle he replaced Pobega: Wednesday in Germany will be his first start in the Champions League. A night to live without fear, as always.

October 2 – 7.23am

