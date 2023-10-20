After a long wait, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the latest video game inspired by the spider superhero, is now available worldwide. Despite its good reception by a sector of the community, it was unable to avoid criticism and has already starred in its first major controversy.

As part of the official launch, fans discovered that open world title has inclusive language, at least in the dubbing into Latin Spanish and in Castilian. It is unknown with complete certainty if the same thing happens in the original English version, although it seems that this is not the case.

For those who are unaware, inclusive language, as its name suggests, aims to avoid discriminating or excluding a gender or identity during oral or written communication. That is why a ‘neutral’ term is used, where the ending “A” or “O” of the words is replaced by an “E”.

This language is extremely controversial, and its implementation has been the subject of discussion both on the internet and in other social spaces. Now, the debate has reached the world of gaming thanks to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, an exclusive PlayStation 5 title.

Players attack the inclusive language of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

In a clip that went viral in recent days, it is possible to hear Harry Osborn, Peter Parker’s best friend, talk about “doctor Young, an important entomologist.” The players reacted to this scene of the Latin dubbing and showed their discontent on social networks. There were even those who classified the Insomniac Games title as “progressive”.

“Tell me it can be changed and it is not mandatory” asked a user. “Reasons why not to buy their games. Not a cent to the woke,” said another.

During a live broadcast of the popular streamer The Rubius, it was discovered that in the Spanish version of Spain there is also inclusive language. Specifically, Danika Hart is heard referring to “le apidologue” Em Young as “my favorite bee scientist.”

The clip in question generated controversy, as it is observed that the Spanish content creator proceeded to deactivate the audios of Danika Hart’s podcast from the options menu after he heard the inclusive language of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

In any case, these findings generated a warm discussion on social networks. While some people are in favor of inclusive language or reacted indifferently, others attacked that decision and assured that the game tries to impose an agenda or ideology on young people.

About the forced inclusion of inclusive language in #SpiderMan2 It seems very stupid to me, adults who play are disgusted by it, children are brainwashed.

But tell us, what do you think of this situation? What is your position? Let us read you in the comments.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is now available for PS5. You can read more news related to this open world game if you visit this page.

