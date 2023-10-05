Making a typical Balinese drink, Es Kuwut, is quite easy and practical. You only need to prepare ingredients such as young coconut, melon, basil and lime. All the ingredients can be obtained easily.

By making it yourself, you can also control whether it is sweet or not. Like adding syrup according to taste.

Balinese kuwut ice itself is known to have 156.90 calories of energy with a content of 34.60 grams of carbohydrates, 0.60 grams of protein, 2.40 grams of fat and 1.00 grams of fiber.

This refreshing drink which has a sweet and sour taste is also suitable for consumption during Ramadan. It’s not surprising that many people sell Kuwut Ice on the side of the road to quench their thirst when breaking the fast.

Behind the practical way of making it and its fresh taste in the mouth, this Kuwut Ice actually has benefits for your body’s health, you know!

1. In the ice kuwut there is young coconut water which is good for health. The content of electrolytes, nutrients and other compounds in young coconut water is considered to have various benefits for the body, from preventing dehydration to making skin look youthful.

2. Restores lost electrolytes and nutrients, so this drink is very suitable for quenching thirst after fasting.

3. Increases body metabolism and speeds up recovery after fasting.

4. Improve the immune system with the antioxidant content of young coconut.

5. The melon shavings in this kuwut ice contain sodium and potassium which can reduce and stabilize blood pressure in the body.

6. The high intake of vitamin C in ice kuwut helps repair and maintain skin tissue, while protecting the skin from damage due to sun exposure.

Es Kuwut teaches the importance of maintaining social relationships, strengthening family ties, and building cooperation.

The word ‘Kuwut’ comes from the local language which means coconut. Because the basic ingredient is coconut, the name Es Kuwut emerged.