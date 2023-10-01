The digital era has its advantages, such as the immediacy of obtaining content, however, it also leaves the consumer in a disadvantageous position because what we really have is the enjoyment of the license, not the physical possession or even the property with its limits as a buyer. In the case of video games, this is represented every time a title leaves a digital platform and this time it was SEGA’s turn.

SEGA Forever: a collection that does not live up to its name

According to a report from Touch Arcade, some video games from the collection that was launched in 2017, SEGA Forever (quite an ironic title at this time), were removed from the list of titles available on their respective App Store and Play Store sites, that is, for iOS and Android devices. As they are digital licenses, these SEGA classics are verified via the Internet, so when running any of the games that were removed, the system displays a message notifying the user that online support for that title has ended but they can continue playing because it is linked. with your user account.

What SEGA Forever games disappeared?

As in similar cases, video games removed from the SEGA Forever collection on iOS and Android can continue to be downloaded and played as long as they were purchased before they said goodbye. Otherwise, there is no possibility of acquiring them on these digital platforms for mobile devices.

According to the information, the SEGA Forever video games that are no longer available are:

Comix Zone

Altered Beast

Phantasy Star Classics

Revenge of Shinobi

Vectorman

Decap Attack

Eswat

Ristar

Space Harrier 2

Beyond Oasis

Gunstar Heroes

Dynamite Headdy

After Burner Climax

