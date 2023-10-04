Nintendo 3DS and Wii U date back to the era of Nintendo’s legendary former president Satoru Iwata, and Nintendo has provided online support ever since. Unfortunately, as with all consoles, its life cycle will soon come to an end.

Nintendo reported that “in early April 2024” it will shut down the servers of both consoles, so from then on it will not be possible to enjoy “online play and other functionality that uses online communication.”

“We sincerely thank players for using the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software online services for so long and apologize for the inconvenience,” Nintendo said.

What day will the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U servers stop working?

The company made the announcement in the quiet of the night on Tuesday, October 3 in the Western Hemisphere, but that didn’t stop the publication from gaining major exposure in the hours afterward.

Nintendo did not reveal the precise date, but is expected to reveal it in the coming months. However, the company warns that the blackout date could be brought forward due to unexpected events that “make it difficult to continue online services.”

Will all Nintendo 3DS and Wii U games stop working?

The closure of the servers will affect the entire family of Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo 2DS consoles (New Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 3DS XL, New Nintendo 2DS XL, Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo 3DS XL, Nintendo 2DS), as well as the 2 models of Wii U (Wii U Basic and Wii U Deluxe).

It is important to mention that games purchased on both consoles, whether physically or digitally, will continue to work on the console on which they are installed. The only thing that won’t work is online play, online cooperative play, online leaderboards and information distribution.

Nintendo says that all games will stop working, but indicates that there could be “some exceptions”, thanks to the companies in charge of their own games, so they invited us to ask them directly. Likewise, it was confirmed that the only application that will continue to work online will be Pokémon Bank (Nintendo 3DS), which is used to store Pokémon and which since the closure of the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo 3DS can be used for free (if you ever downloaded it).

Nintendo prepares to end the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U

What will happen to the Nintendo eShop?

As you may recall, the Nintendo eShop for both consoles no longer allows new purchases, but players can still download previously purchased software or downloadable content, as well as updates. This will still be possible after the server shutdown date.

Additionally, the StreetPass feature will continue to work without having to connect to the Internet; Otherwise, the SpotPass feature will no longer work.

After the closure of Nintendo 3DS and Wii U servers, is Nintendo Switch 2 coming?

Honestly, the announcement of the closure of the servers was seen coming, since in April of this year Nintendo closed the online store for both consoles, Nintendo eShop. However, fans hoped it would be later rather than sooner.

Thus, the only console that Nintendo will support online from May 2024 will be the Nintendo Switch.

This is especially striking because the company had not had active servers solely for a console in a long time, remember that after the Nintendo 3DS the company unified home gaming with the laptop.

The above also fuels speculation about the supposed successor to the Nintendo Switch, especially because it is normal for a company to stop providing online support for previous consoles when it is close to launching another one on the market.

What do you think of the closure of the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U servers? Tell us in the comments.

