At the beginning of this week, it was noticed that rumors were circulating about a significant loss that Sony and PlayStation would suffer, since one of the managers responsible for the growth of the video game brand would leave the company. Today it was confirmed that, in fact, it is no longer part of it.

The video game world learned that Connie Booth would separate from PlayStation thanks to the creator of God of War, David Jaffewho days ago revealed that his sources had anticipated his departure.

There was skepticism and uncertainty, since the game would have been done secretly, since PlayStation did not openly announce it and the board has not made a personal comment on the matter.

PlayStation was discreet with the departure of Connie Booth

However, it is a fact that Booth separated from PlayStation, as the Japanese company finally spoke about the departure of Booth, who had been part of the company since 1997 as the main person in charge of the production of internal games, so it can be said who saw the birth and raised PlayStation.

“(Connie Booth) helped drive the success that PlayStation Studios is experiencing today and her passion for fostering an environment where a team’s creative vision can fully flourish has left a very positive impact on many game developers,” said a PlayStation representative to Axios.

PlayStation’s message was brief, so the reasons for Connie Both’s departure or who will fill her position are unknown, but she said she was “grateful for the numerous contributions to the company,” apart from wishing her the best in her future. Projects.

The secrecy and insipid farewell were highly questionable, especially because it was one of the longest-standing and most valuable elements of the company, which was also inducted into the AIAS Hall of Fame.

