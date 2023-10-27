After various rumors, Epic Games confirmed what was already suspected: Fortnite will return to the Chapter 1 once the current season concludes. What does this mean? What part of the original battle royale experience will be back together with the first mapor at least parts of it.

When will Chapter 1 of Fortnite: Battle Royale return?

Epic Games released a teaser for the upcoming season that excited long-time fans of the game. In it you can see the Battle Bus in its original version. The message published on social networks confirms that the title will return to Chapter 1 at the beginning of next month.

To be exact, this will happen on November 3rd. Although the company has not revealed the surprises it is preparing, it is a fact that some sections of the original map will be available again. So it will be a season full of nostalgia.

The community speculates that the new Chapter 1 will respect much of the essence of the original Battle Royale, but will add attractive new features to give it a different twist. Veteran fans are more than happy, as for years they have been asking to return to the original map.

On the other hand, there are players who doubt the new season, believing that this trip to the past is not necessarily a good thing for Battle Royale and its future. Below you can see the teaser:

Fortnite will return to its beginnings very soon

