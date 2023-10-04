In early August, Disney+ hinted that it would follow Netflix’s lead in ending account sharing. There is bad news for users of the service, as the company confirmed its plans to stop this practice starting next month.

We know this thanks to a notification that Disney sent to various users of its service, where it notifies them of the changes that will be made effective as of November 1. Although the measures will initially be implemented in a single country, the idea is to extend this plan to more regions during 2024.

Find out: Maybe you’ll never watch these Disney shows; the company finished filming them and canceled them

Related video: The good, the bad, and the meh of Disney Illusion Island

Disney+ already has a plan to end shared accounts

The end of shared accounts as such will begin next month in Canada. Disney+ users in that country received a notification informing them that they will not be able to share their subscription outside their home, unless their subscription level allows it.

Thus, everything indicates that the company also plans to offer a new subscription level to allow the use of shared accounts outside the same household, once this measure is applied.

On the other hand, it warns that it may limit or cancel access to the service to those users who violate the new terms of use. The company is expected to announce changes to its policies in the United States before the end of the year.

Bob Iger, CEO of Disney, indicated a few weeks ago that they would adjust their policies and implement tactics to boost their monetization throughout 2024. So, it is possible that it will only be a matter of months before this adjustment is applied in Mexico and others Latin American countries.

As for a possible price increase, there are signs that Disney could opt for this move later this year. However, it is important to mention that nothing is confirmed for now.

The end of shared accounts on Disney+ is near

In case you missed it: Disney will close its Star Wars hotel just one year after opening it

In this link you will find all the news related to Disney.

Related video: The good, the bad and the meh of Disney Speedstorm

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente