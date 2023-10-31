We had been hearing about the possible sale of Vodafone Spain for months, especially since Margherita Della Valle, CEO of the Vodafone Group, confirmed that they had begun a “strategic review” process in the Spanish subsidiary.

There have been many Vodafone suitors that we have met in recent weeks, but there was one who sounded in all bets and it was the one who finally won the day: Zegona.

The British fund, which bought Telecable in 2015 and tried to acquire Yoigo in 2019, returns to the Spanish telecommunications market with a bang. The news that had leaked this weekend is now official: Zegona will buy Vodafone Spain for 5,000 million euros.

Vodafone Spain has a new owner

While two of its main rivals (Orange and MásMóvil) await approval from Brussels to create a new telecommunications giant in our country, Vodafone Spain has just changed owners.





Although speculation around the Asian venture capital firm RJJ Capital had also gained strength in recent weeks, it will finally be the British fund Zegona that has closed the purchase of 100% of Vodafone Spain for 5,000 million euros.

The partial or total sale of Vodafone Spain was a possibility that had been on the table since the Group included it within the European cluster at the beginning of the year and, especially, since it began a “strategic review” process of the Spanish subsidiary in April. .

On September 22, Zegona suspended its listing on the London Stock Exchange and announced that it was in talks with Vodafone Group in relation to the potential acquisition, and with banks in relation to its financing.” Of course, he clarified that the operation was “subject, among other things, to an agreement on the final terms with Vodafone.”

The conversations between Zegona and the Vodafone Group have accelerated noticeably in recent days, and it seems that They have finally reached an agreement. Although everything indicated that it would buy 50% of Vodafone Spain, Zegona has finally obtained the necessary financing to carry out the total purchase.

As we mentioned before, 5,000 million euros is the amount that Zegona will pay to take over 100% of the Vodafone Spain subsidiary. It will do so through credits: 4.2 billion granted by Deutsche Bank, ING and UniCreditand 900 million euros contributed by Vodafone itself.

Vodafone Group will allow Zegona to use the Vodafone brand in Spain for 10 years. Additionally, the two companies will reach multiple long-term agreements on IoT, roaming and services.

Images | Vodafone

In Xataka | There is a new open war between Europe and Big Tech: no one wants to assume the multimillion-dollar cost of networks