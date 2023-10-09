Although a few days ago the temperature problems suffered by the iPhone were only recorded in the most recent model, what is happening now with WiFi connection It apparently affects all models. That means that even with an old iPhone you are exposed to it. What’s going on?

The problem is in iOS 17

It is not surprising that the iOS 17 update is responsible for the problem that is being experienced with the WiFi connection. It doesn’t look like Apple has done all the usual testing with the latest version of your operating system and criticism is accumulating among users around the world. As you can imagine, it is most likely that your iPhone has already been updated and, therefore, is suffering from the aforementioned connection losses. After all, a large number of Apple phones have received the update that arrived with the launch of the new iPhone 15.

And what exactly is happening? From what we read, there are different situations that are being caused due to this error. Some users mention that lose WiFi connectivity randomly, that comes and goes without prior notice and that is exposing them to problems. Both for not being 100% connected and for seeing how your data is consumed if you perform any action while the WiFi connection is off.

There are temporary solutions

In view of what is happening and that Apple does not talk about it, what users have had to do is look for solutions to get through the problem. And although there are temporary solutions, they are not exactly the most comfortable. If the iPhone runs out of WiFi and does not come back, because this is also happening to some users, it is best to activate or deactivate WiFi manually. If this doesn’t help either, the alternative would be to turn airplane mode on and off. Nevertheless, It’s not exactly comfortable. Not a long-term option. Other people say that changing the WiFi configuration so that it works in the 20/40/80MHz range has helped them not suffer at least as many connection drops.

For another group of people, the WiFi connection is not disconnected. But they comment that what is happening to them is that the speed of navigation and connectivity in general is drastically reduced. Some applications take a long time to load or do not even work, while others slow down or paralyze so much that they make use unfeasible. This occurs not only on iPhones, both the 15 model and previous versions, but it is also being recorded on Mac computers that have received the latest macOS 14 Sonoma update. That has made the community even more baffled about the problems Apple is having with WiFi connections.

As we read, there are people who have come to try different alternatives for what is happening. Another of them is, from the iPhone Settings menu, tell the mobile forget your fiber WiFi connection and then configure it again. Of course, you will have to re-enter the password found under your router, so it may be a good idea to make a note of it first. There are also those who say that by disconnecting the iCloud Private Relay function, they have managed to minimize the problems they are having with speed. But this service is only available to iCloud+ subscribers, so it may not work for you.

In any case, given what we have seen, It is possible that Apple will issue a statement or information shortly explaining what may be happening, or even providing a solution. For now, it’s not a bad idea to pay attention to your mobile WiFi connection while you’re at home. This way you will avoid surprises.