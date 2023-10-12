After months of criticism pointing to a problematic production model, it seems that Marvel Studios is beginning to understand that a series is not a movie.

Yesterday the news broke that Marvel Studios had gotten rid of the writing staff for Daredevil: Born Again and was preparing to relaunch the series, despite having approximately half of its episodes filmed. Since it was a relevant project, the alarms had gone off with the result that was being obtained.

But Daredevil: Born Again is just a symptom of a much bigger problem: Marvel has been treating television production as if it were film production for years.

Subscribe to Disney+

Your favorite movies and series are on Disney+. Subscribe for €8.99/month or save 2 months with the annual subscription, compared to 12 months at the monthly subscription price.

Start subscription

The serie from Disney+ who will star Charlie Cox It is just the latest in the list of Casa de las Ideas programs that have undergone changes throughout their production. Series like Moon Knight, She-Hulk: She-Hulk Lawyer or Secret Invasion had changes that, however, did not reach these levels of drama.

But it seems that, with the economic disruption that Daredevil: Born Again is going to cause at Marvel Studios, the future of the series inspired by the comics from the House of Ideas involves taking a different approach.

Marvel wants to straighten out series production

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter: Marvel is going to stop producing series with the same approach that is adopted when making a movie. For a start, Complete seasons that cost 150-200 million dollars will stop being filmed without first having a pilot episode to serve as a sample. Yes, it is first grade in television production, but it was not done.

As for the team, they are also going to hire professional showrunners Instead, directors often end up sidelined when the filming process ends while an executive makes changes in post-production.

The role of executives is also going to change: Marvel wants hire television producers who dedicate themselves exclusively to that mediumnot like now, where they jump from movies to series from one week to the next.

Although Loki, for example, has started quite well, the Secret Invasion disaster has crystallized changes within Marvel that, we hope, are for the better. At the moment, it seems that what was being cooked in Hell’s Kitchen was so far from the standard of the Netflix series that precedes it that it had to be scrapped. Let’s see how this reboot of Daredevil: Born Again goes.