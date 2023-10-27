For many years now, Xiaomi has been dominating the activity bracelet sector with an iron fist, ever since the first Mi Band arrived, which swept Spain even having to buy them in China through AliExpress. Now there are many more models, more complete and also at competitive prices.

One of the most attractive is the Xiaomi Smart Band Pro 7, which for 57 euros it currently costs is a real bargain, especially because its original price was much higher, but it also has little to envy of best-selling smart watches in regarding benefits.

It costs practically half as much, 42% less, and it is a smartband that, for example, has GPSmore than 100 sports modes and also a very top design, with an AMOLED screen that is much more reminiscent of a smartwatch.

Since Amazon sells it, there are all advantages because shipping is completely free to any part of Spain, whether you have a Prime account or not, although if you do, there are certain important advantages.

The main one is that shipping is much faster, in just 1-2 days depending on the area you live in, so you may be interested in taking advantage of Prime’s free trial month before placing your order.

12 days of battery, SpO2 and much more

There are quite a few things that this bracelet can do, starting with measuring heart rate throughout the day, something that is always useful when you do sports but provides valuable information at other times, for example to measure sleep quality.

Not only that, but measures blood oxygen or SpO2, calories burned on a daily basis and many advanced metrics when playing sportsespecially in some more common ones such as running or cycling.

The up to 12 days of battery life are another plus, an important element in its favor, although to a large extent it depends on the use you give it, since if you are one of those who use the GPS practically daily it will be difficult for it to last more than 2 -3 days.

The design is quite elegant, especially the model that we mentioned and that Amazon has now reduced in price, the white one with metallic edges, for which you can change the bracelet for any color you prefer, since they are perfectly interchangeable.

