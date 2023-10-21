There are young talents who steal our hearts and are capable of touching our souls during their performances. But in the case of Pablo Verdeguer, he has also stolen our breath.

With his performance in the Blind Auditions singing an ABBA song, the young man has filled the set with magic, and has made three of the four coaches turn around to add him to their teams.

Pablo’s story is amazing. Because someone who achieves almost a full score in the Blind Auditions is worthy of praise, and it is also assumed that he may have some experience in this music. But Paul lacks it.

When the young talent commented that he is only 19 years old and that it is his first time singing on stage, the coaches were left speechless. “I can’t believe you,” Fonsi blurted out, while Pablo López was unable to get over his astonishment.

Pablo Verdeguer has explained his story: “I come from singing in my room,” the young talent begins, confessing that a year ago he sang to his parents and, after a lot of waiting, he made his big debut on stage. And not just any one!

“Well, you have nothing left,” says Pablo López ironically. This is how the great races begin! While Fonsi and Malú still couldn’t believe it, Orozco watched the entire scene in silence and subtly playing the guitar that accompanied the talent in his first time on stage. Relive it in the video above!

Pablo closes Pablo López’s team

After all the praise, Pablo has decided to join Pablo López’s team and, with him, close his team for the Great Battle.

The coach from Malaga appeared on the last night of Blind Auditions with only one gap in his ranks, and has achieved one of the most desired voices at the gala.