In Dortmund the Portuguese leads: he has only scored three goals in the cups, he needs the shot for consecration

From our correspondent Alessandra Gozzini

4 October – Dortmund

Milan needs a shot from Rafa, or Leao to start in fourth, the concept is the same: many of the team’s fate depends on the Rossoneri’s 10. With an acceleration of his moves, last April, he sowed half of Napoli’s defense, sending Giroud on target: Milan in the semi-final of the Champions League, the Azzurri greeted in the rear-view mirror. It remains his last ten shot; the cup goal is missing from another October away match: in 2022 in Zagreb. It was Leao’s second goal in the competition, the third in Europe: the next goal is to score the fourth. For the latest international mix-up, just look at his seasonal debut against Newcastle: a clumsy back-heel attempt in the six-yard box, from where Pioli himself “chose to smash the door”.

European comparisons

—

Rafa’s image in the world must be relaunched immediately, starting tonight. And then held high: the club wants to fuel its business by focusing on the recognition of her talents. Leao is definitely trendy. Off the pitch he has a style that the most popular brands like: he appears on the largest billboards in Milan. In the international field – not in Serie A, where his trademark is already very strong – he has yet to expand. He has scored only three goals in the continent’s cups: one against Sparta Prague in the Europa League, October 2020, and two in the Champions League, one against Atletico Madrid (September 2021) and then finished with Dinamo Zagreb. The stars he aspires to compete with shed more light: Haaland, a year younger (24 to 23) has 39 European goals; Mbappé even at 41, the rising star Bellingham at 9. Thus in comparison with former top-tier Rossoneri players: if Kakà blew out twenty-four candles with 11 goals in the Champions League, Ronaldinho made his debut in the tournament at the age of 24, scoring the first goal in his second match . Rafa also had the “misfortune” of having to carve out space in the Portugal area already occupied by Ronaldo, the most cumbersome of the attackers. Leao has 21 caps for the national team, but only three as a starter. At the last winter World Cup in Qatar he made five appearances, all as a substitute, and two goals against Ghana and Switzerland. His total goal tally rises to three with the one against Luxembourg in the European qualifying matches last March. All in all, a modest account for a player of Rafa’s qualities: an account that can always be updated, starting from tonight.

Watch the UEFA Champions League, with 121 of 137 matches per season, live streaming on NOW! Activate the Sports Pass and also enjoy the UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League and all Sky Sport!

Leader

—

It is also true that Milan has only exhibited Leao in international showcases in recent years, and only in the last season did he demonstrate that he knows how to climb to the top of Europe as he had already done in Italy. The champions of Rafa’s generation immediately starred on more prestigious stages. Just like the former Rossoneri: they were actors of a great Milan and the collective exalted their characteristics. Leao instead dragged the team to European prominence with his talent. Today he has become a leader: quality at the service of the group. His smile infects the team: “this is how he prepares all the matches, with seriousness and serenity. It also applies to his teammates” Pioli recalled yesterday. Rafa becomes serious when, having been replaced, he sits on the bench and cheers for his teammates, or “presses” the referee and fourth official. He and Florenzi do it, the same ones that Terzic, Borussia coach, said he feared. That’s right: “Rafa and Giroud are champions, but Calabria and Florenzi also deal well with their opponents in midfield.” The feeling is that Dortmund will focus more on Rafa tonight than on the others.

October 4 – 11.47am

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED