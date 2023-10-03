The closure of studios continues to hit the industry and now it was the turn of Puny Human, a studio based in the United States with more than 16 years of history and that worked on important games. The company focused on co-development collapsed as some of its clients did not pay it.

Initially, this led to the dismissal of 14 employees, as well as the voluntary departure of several developers, who saw how complicated the situation was. Puny Human currently has only 2 employees, who plan to close the company at the end of this year.

Puny Human’s days are numbered

Puny Human’s name probably doesn’t sound familiar to you at all, but you should know that he helped create The Callisto Protocol, The Bard’s Tale 4, Tribes of Midgard, Trover Saves The Universe, among other games. Before dedicating itself to co-development, Puny Human tried its luck with its own franchises such as Dystopia and Blade Symphony.

Due to lack of payments, the studio will now be forced to close at the end of 2023 after 16 years of operations. Mike Sanders, its CEO, is looking to sell some of the studio’s assets or make them open source for others to use.

“Taking Puny Human from a full-time team of 20 workers in 2023 to 0 is heartbreaking and difficult to reveal to our communities, promoters and friends.

“Unfortunately, a client rejected previously agreed payments, which deprived us of the cash flow to fully sell our title in progress and caused successive failures in our operating income. I take full responsibility for not having sufficiently prepared for this outcome,” Sanders revealed.

