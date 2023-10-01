Suara.com – Deputy Chairman of the National Awakening Party (PKB), Jazilul Fawaid asked the Minister of Religion, Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, to watch his mouth as a public official.

He conveyed this in response to Yaqut’s statement in front of the public. Yaqut asked the public not to choose leaders just because they have a sweet mouth or a handsome face.

Because he is paid by the state, he hopes that Yaqut can filter the statements made to the public.

“Be careful with your mouth. Because this is a public official, he is paid by state taxes to create an atmosphere of harmony, not to issue unnecessary statements,” Jazilul told reporters, Sunday (1/10/2023).

Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas. (Ministry of Religion)

Furthermore, Jazilul considered that Yaqut’s statement was the same as what a buzzer said. In another sense, the sentence uttered by Yaqut is no different from a provocateur.

“What’s the point of saying that? It’s a waste of a statement in my opinion, a waste of unnecessary talk. This is street talk, buzzer talk, provocateur talk like that,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the General Chair of the National Awakening Party (PKB) Muhaimin Iskandar or Cak Imin relaxed in responding to Yaqut’s statement.

“That’s buzzer talk,” said Cak Imin at the Proclamation Monument, Central Jakarta, Sunday (1/10/2023).

