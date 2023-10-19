The franchise Alien will return next year with a new installment of which hardly any details are known and which aims to be one of the most interesting films of 2024. Directed by Fede Alvarezwho has already directed other feature films of the genre, such as the remake of Infernal Possession or Don’t Breathe, the film aspires to be on par with the best installments of the saga.

If you still have doubts about whether the film will be worth it, the filmmaker wanted to make sure of the quality of his work and has consulted Ridley Scott himself to give his opinion on Alien: Romulus. During a talk with Guillermo del Toro, Álvarez revealed that the director’s cut of the film is already ready and Scott has been one of the first to see it.

“I finished the Director’s Cut a week ago and I had to go through the incredibly tense process of sending it, obviously, to Ridley. I wanted him to see it before anyone else. And everyone warned me that Ridley is very tough. He’s very hard, especially if it has something to do with his films. He was very hard with Blade Runner, which I thought was a masterpiece, and he had problems with it because it is very difficult for him because it is his work.”

Álvarez wasn’t entirely sure if his film was going to make the Scott cut, a cut he says is difficult to make because of the demanding which is with his own films or continuations of his films. The filmmaker thought he was going to tell him that he had destroyed his legacy, but after having seen the film, Scott surrendered to Fede’s work and did not hesitate to congratulate him.

“He came into the room and said, ‘Fede, what can I say? He’s fucking great.’ For me it was like a relief. My family knows that it was one of the best moments of my life that a teacher like him, whom I admired him so much, he saw a film of mine, but above all, he reacted that way and talked to me for an hour about what he liked.”

Now, knowing that the latest movie Alien has received the approval of the creator of the saga himself, interest in seeing this new installment of one of the most legendary franchises in the film industry increases exponentially. Alien: Romulus will hit theaters around the world on August 16, 2024.

