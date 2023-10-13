Oh people. Everything comes together. It’s Friday, it’s going to rain and it’s the 13th too. Mayhem!!!

Good morning all. slept good? Did you happily get into the car again this morning on the way to the fluorescent lighting under the suspended ceiling? Well, it’s no different, but luckily the weekend is just around the corner. Go home this afternoon and leave everything for the next two days.

IF YOU ARE LUCKY! Because all signs point to you having at least one accident tonight. How does that happen? Well, it’s Friday and that’s the day most accidents happen. To be precise between 6:00 PM and 12:00 AM. Then it starts to rain again and it is Friday the 13th.

That can only go wrong.

This date prompted AutoTrack to find out which car you should avoid getting into if you want to get through this date unscathed. Based on analyses, they have found out which are the most unsafe cars and the Renault company does not come out well here.

Of all unsafe cars, the entire top 5 consists of models from the French concern. 1 under the name Renault, the rest from Dacia. Which are just budget Renaults of course. Watch.

• Renault Zoe: 0 sterren

• Dacia Spring: 1 ster

• Dacia Jogger: 1 ster

• Dacia Logan: 2 sterren

• Dacia Sandero Stepway: 2 stars

But what is the safest car?

Where there is a loser, there is of course also a winner. And the safest car to get through this Friday the 13th in one piece is an American. And not just any American, but the latest addition to the Autoblog Garage.

Indeed, the Tesla Model S is the safest car. I already knew that, of course. But the rest of the top 5 safest cars are also known. See for yourself again.

• Tesla Model S: 5 sterren

• Tesla Model Y: 5 sterren

• Lexus RX: 5 sterren

• Subaru Outback: 5 sterren

• Lexus NX: 5 stars

Finally, at AutoTrack they have also found out which cars break down most and least often. Something you don’t want on Friday the 13th. Tip, if you want to be sure that your car can at least make it home, take a BMW i3. And that was already known to me.

The 5 cars that break down the least often

1. BMW i3 (2019-2020)

2. MINI (2019-2020)

3. MINI Countryman (2019-2020)

4. BMW X1 (2019-2020)

5. BMW X2 (2019-2020)

The 5 cars that break down most often

1. Ford S-Max (2016-2017)

2. Renault Clio (2014-2015)

3. Opel Insignia (2016-2017)

4. Toyota CH-R (2018-2019)

5. Smart Forfour (2017-2018)

So, now you are fully informed again. In any case, we wish you a happy Friday the 13th and for everyone who does not drive a Tesla Model S or BMW i3…

Strength!

