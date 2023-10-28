Sam Esmail gives green lights and hope for the Battlestar Galactica reboot. Will this be the shared universe that fans long for?

The wait has been long, but Sam Esmail, the brain behind Mr. Robot, brings us good news. New life is breathing in the long-awaited Battlestar Galactica reboot and we could be at the beginning of something big. How about a shared universe with the original Battlestar Galactica? Yes, as you read it, buddy.

Battlestar Galactica Reboot

After a deafening silence and a break caused by the writers’ strike, Esmail spoke in an interview with Deadline: “We are working on it. In fact, I just read a great outline and it is in very good shape.” So yes, the project is more alive than ever.

But let’s talk for a moment about the juicy gossip that surrounds the plot of this reboot. Ronald D. Moore himself, creator of the version that we all know and love, confessed that Esmail does not plan to start from scratch. That is, the version of him could exist in the same universe than the Moore series. Imagine the possibilities: more Cylons, more intergalactic conflicts, and who knows, maybe a surprise cameo.

The creative team behind the project

In case you did not know, Michael Lesslie He signs up as the main writer and showrunner of the series. Lesslie’s resume? She has been the showrunner of AMC’s spy series The Little Drummer Girl. Wow, if that’s not a guarantee of quality, what is?

Of course, not everything has been a bed of roses. Doubts about the project arose especially during the writers’ strike, when it seemed that the project could be left in limbo. But fortunately, the strike is over and production is picking up pace.

The legacy of Mr. Robot: How does it influence expectations for Battlestar Galactica?

It is impossible to talk about Sam Esmail and not mention the impact of Mr. Robot on contemporary television. The series immersed us in the world of hacktivism and social revolts, all from the perspective of a complex and unstable character like Elliot Alderson. The in-depth treatment of topics such as mental health, capitalism and social inequality raised the standard for television series. Therefore, it is reasonable to have high expectations for any project Esmail embarks on, especially something as iconic as Battlestar Galactica.

Another thing that we cannot ignore is the evolution of the science fiction genre in recent years. Series like Stranger Things, The Expanse and Black Mirror have set new standards in terms of narrative and production. With that competition, the new Battlestar Galactica will not only have to honor its legacy, but also offer something new to stand out in a panorama saturated with high-quality proposals. Between Esmail’s narrative mastery and Battlestar’s epic story, the potential for a truly impactful series is through the roof.

What if the universe is cyclical?

Now, I’ll throw you a curiosity: the original series ends making it clear that the Battlestar Galactica universe is cyclical. That is to say, events repeat every few thousand years. If this line is followed, Esmail’s new series could be placed in a new cycle of the universe. Come on, this promises more turns than a Rubik’s cube.

In short, everything indicates that this is going to be a series to take into account. With the Esmail’s talent and the possibility of a shared universe, the future of “Battlestar Galactica” looks brighter than a supernova. We’ll see if they live up to our high expectations, but with the team they have, it’s hard not to get excited.