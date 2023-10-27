Director David Yates surprises fans by revealing that the fourth installment of Fantastic Beasts is not in active development

We know that the magical world created by JK Rowling has enchanted entire generations, but it seems that the wand is losing a little of its shine. David Yates, the director of the Fantastic Beasts saga , dropped the bombshell in a recent interview: there are no immediate plans for a fourth film. What is happening in the halls of Warner Bros?

The ins and outs of Warner

To understand the magnitude of this, let’s remember that each installment of the franchise has raised between 850 million and 1.4 billion dollars at a global level. Come on, we’re not talking about Gringotts coins. However, it seems that even the big studios need a break. Yates describes how the team experienced the production of the last film in the middle of the pandemic: “We were filming without there being a vaccine. Fortunately, no one got sick, but we had detailed protocols in place.”

The studio itself was surprised when JK Rowling revealed that Fantastic Beasts was going to be a five-film saga. “The idea that there were going to be five movies was a surprise to most of us,” Yates said. This little detail, mentioned by Rowling quite spontaneously, put the studio in a compromising position.

Will there be a magical return?

Although Fantastic Beasts is “on hold” for now, Yates believes that eventually the saga will be completed. “At some point we’ll come back,” he says, although he also admits that he hasn’t spoken to Rowling or Warner Bros. since he finished the last film.

Meanwhile, Warner is not standing still and is already cooking a reinvention of Harry Potter for the small screen. The series, which is expected to span a decade, has Rowling herself as executive producer. Although Yates is not involved, he believes it will be “amazing to see how they reinvent everything it can be for the next generation.”

And what about Newt Scamander?

If there is anyone who has gained notoriety in this whole magical mess, it is Newt Scamander, played by Eddie Redmayne. From a clumsy but charming magizoologist to a key figure in magical conflicts, Newt has evolved throughout the films and earned a place in our geek hearts. In the absence of a confirmed fourth installment, fans are wondering if we will see the character again in a spin-off or if, instead, he will be relegated to magical oblivion.

The universe created by JK Rowling has a lot of fabric to cut. Of course, we will always be grateful for Harry Potter, but The wizarding world spin-off has shown that there is life beyond the walls of Hogwarts. Unlike other expanded universes that have failed in their attempt to surpass the original (ahem, Star Wars), the Fantastic Beasts saga has remained standing thanks to charismatic characters like Newt and plots that, although different, preserve the essence of the world. magical. Now we just have to cross our fingers and hope that Warner Bros. finds a way to continue feeding our hunger for spells, creatures and wands.

saga in limbo

With all this up in the air, where does that leave Fantastic Beasts? Yates has new projects, Warner is focused on Harry Potter and the fans… Well, the fans are like in a magical limbo, waiting for someone to cast a spell that reactivates this universe that has given us so much.

If you’re feeling a little orphaned without your dose of magic, remember that all of the Fantastic Beasts movies are available to stream on Max. And while we wait for new adventures, why don’t we take a stroll through Diagon Alley and remember the past glories of this world that has fascinated us for years?