Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is on everyone’s lips and, to no one’s surprise, It was already the target of review bombing on Metacritic. For a few hours now, the site has already allowed users to rate the new PlayStation 5 exclusive.

As is often the case with every big release, players immediately came to give their assessment of the sequel. There was no shortage of haters, so the title already registers its first 0 at the time of writing this.

Find out: “It’s progressive”, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has inclusive language and sparks controversy

Related video: The good, the bad and the meh of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is already the target of review bombing

Currently, the PlayStation 5 exclusive registers a rating of 8.4 from Metacritic users. This is because for now there are very few reviews and most of them are positive. However, it is clear that it is a matter of time before negative reviews increase significantly.

Users who gave it a 0 claim that the game does not offer anything new and that it is a copy of the 2 previous titles. So they believe that it is not worth investing $70 USD, much less since the campaign is very short from their perspective.

“Exactly the same as the last two boring and repetitive entries in the series, except this time they want you to pay $70 USD for the mediocre 8 hour campaign instead of $60 USD. This industry is really in a sad state and there doesn’t seem to be a light at the end of the tunnel,” said one user who gave it a 0.

Another player rated it a 4 because he claims that he supposedly had trouble installing it and encountered several errors while playing. Furthermore, he argues that some aspects of the game, such as the trees, look like they are from the PS3 era.

“I think I was really misled with the 90+ review score, this game froze upon installation and I’ve encountered about 5 or 6 bugs so far, including some crashes, glitchy NPCs, and a quest at the beginning of the game that was not completed. The images of the buildings and the sky are beautiful, although the trees look like they are from the PS3 era,” said the player.

Finally, there are also users who attacked Mary Jane’s appearance. From their perspective, the character should be extremely attractive, but they think Sony ruined it.

The review bombing against Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has already begun

In case you missed it: “My copy doesn’t work,” fans report problems with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 discs

Find all the news about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on this page.

Related video: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Gameplay Trailer

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News