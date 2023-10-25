Suara.com – The 2024 Presidential Election or Presidential Election will certainly be participated by three pairs of presidential candidates and vice presidential candidates. They are Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar, Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD, and Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

Currently, there are three members of President Joko Widodo’s or Jokowi’s family who have made their choice in the 2024 presidential election. They are Gibran, Kaesang Pangarep and Bobby Nasution.

Kaesang is President Jokowi’s youngest son. It is known that as General Chair of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), Kaesang has declared support for the candidacy of his older brother, Gibran, who is paired with Prabowo.

Meanwhile, Gibran was determined to defect from the PDI Perjuangan’s decision to nominate Ganjar-Mahfud. Jokowi’s eldest son chose the offer to run for the presidential election by becoming vice presidential candidate for the general chairman of the Gerindra Party.

Most recently, the Mayor of Medan who is also Jokowi’s son-in-law, Bobby Nasution, confirmed that he supports Gibran who is running as vice presidential candidate to accompany Prabowo Subianto in the 2024 presidential election.

“Definitely (support Gibran),” said Bobby to journalists in Medan, Wednesday (25/10/2023).

President Jokowi’s son-in-law said that his brother-in-law was suitable to accompany Prabowo.

President Joko Widodo’s family during the shower procession for their youngest child, Kaesang Pangarep in Sumber Banjarsari, Solo, Central Java, Friday (9/12/2022). (Photo doc. Kaesang-Erina Wedding Media Team)

According to him, a person’s experience is not based on how long it takes, it is not based on how long it takes, but how quickly a person takes a moment.

Kahiyang Ayu’s husband said that experience can also be taken from what his predecessors experienced and used as experience.

By declaring his support for Prabowo-Gibran, Bobby could also be said to have defected from the party’s decision to support Ganjar-Mahfud. It is known that Bobby is the same as Gibran who is a cadre of the party headed by Megawati Soekarnoputri.