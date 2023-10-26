There is no doubt that Netflix’s One Piece has been one of the bombs of 2023. The adventures of LuffyNami and company in real action have had great results and the public has responded in the best way, causing a continuation in the form of a second season.

Well, it seems that the fans of the series are not the only ones who want to see Godoy with the straw hat again, since as they have announced through their Twitter account, the scriptwriters of One Piece They have already landed in their offices to work on the script for the second season.

Although they already commented several months ago that said script was almost done, the producer wants to ensure that, once the film is finished actors strikeeverything is ready to start as soon as possible with this highly anticipated second season that will introduce Chopper and Vivi, two very important characters for the plot.

Although it is not known exactly when the second season will arrive, the producers commented that, by having many elements of the first season ready, such as the Going Merryproduction will be able to speed up much more and, in just over a year, we could see this group once again traverse Reverse Mountain to enter the Grand Line.

In VidaExtra | Gol D. Roger really existed: two legendary pirates inspired Eiichiro Oda to create the owner of One Piece

In VidaExtra | What is One Piece? This theory offers the best answer so far and will blow your mind if you are a fan of the series