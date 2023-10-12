Among all the animes that are scheduled to premiere by 2024, one of the ones that has the most hype is, without a doubt, Solo Leveling. He most successful manhwa of all time will have an animated series in a few months, but it seems that it will not be the only adaptation that we will see of the work.

Through an interview with the French media Linternaute, the creative director and respective executive director of D&C Webtoon Biz, Heaeun Kwak and Wangho Lee, confirmed that work is already underway on a live-action inspired by the work created by Chu-Gong in 2018.

Beyond this news, not much more is known about this live-action series. The website has commented that it will be a drama series “based on Solo Leveling“, so they could opt for a much freer interpretation of the work and leave the adaptation pure and simple to the anime.

It is also unknown if a large production company like Netflix or Warner is behind this adaptation, but it will be a matter of time to find out more about the live-action of Solo Leveling. For now, we’ll have to settle for A-1 Pictures’ adaptation, which will arrive on Crunchyroll sometime in January 2024.

