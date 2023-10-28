Another week passed and Grand Theft Auto VI is still a mystery. Many fans waiting for the title are disappointed, as various insiders assured that there would be news about the project soon. Now, a new report has players worried, as everything indicates that the wait to see and play the title will be longer than expected.

Reveal and launch of GTA VI would still be a long way off

The information comes from LegacyKillaHD, a source with some credibility among fans of the popular franchise. This is because she was one of the first people to speak about Project Americasthe supposed codename of GTA VI.

In addition, he was the one who stated that the new game will have a female protagonist. Several of his reports gained strength after they were verified to some extent by the leaks that the game suffered after Rockstar hack.

Now, LegacyKillaHD claims that some developers do not expect or want the game to be revealed this year. The most worrying thing for some fans is that the source also points out that several creatives do not expect GTA VI to be released during 2024.

“Some developers may want an announcement, but I know some don’t. From what I understand, there is still a lot of work to do and an announcement with an inevitable release window only adds pressure,” the source stated.

For this reason, the reveal and launch of the game would still be far away. The report was not well received by some players, who described the wait as “a nightmare.” Others simply preferred not to believe the report, as they claim that they no longer trust any insider or leaker.

There are also players who still have hope that GTA VI will be revealed in this final stretch of 2023. Of course, they believe that the title will take between 1 and 2 years to debut after its official presentation.

Is GTA VI close? It seems not

