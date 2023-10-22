Last October 19during his concert in Washington, the Colombian singer Maluma broke with speculation and with a moving video officially announced the news that everyone was waiting for.

“My people, I have a surprise for you tonight. Today we are going to make the world premiere of my next video. You are going to witness something that no one in the entire world is seeing,” said the artist on stage, before presenting the emotional video.

His girlfriend appears in it, the Colombian architect Susana Gomezwith whom he published photos a few days ago on social networks and with whom he has been dating for two years, although they had kept their relationship low profile, it was at a concert in 2021 that he formally introduced her as his girlfriend.

Susana Gomez stars in the music video for “Procura” alongside Maluma, in which the couple shares everyday moments and announce that they will become parents.

Maluma reveals the name of his daughter

After the emotional moment that Maluma experienced after announcing his soon-to-be fatherhood, the 29-year-old singer He appreciated the expressions of love that he and his girlfriend have received, and stated that becoming a dad will always be his biggest dream and that the real Maluma Baby is yet to arrive.

“We are still speechless with the love we have received from the news that we will be parents for the first time. Our baby is growing very fast in our tummy and we can’t wait to meet her and hold her in our arms. Music has always been my best communication channel and in this case it was no exception, we wanted to give you a video that tells a little about our story and how we got here. All that remains is to say infinite thanks to all the people involved in this path, including friends and family. “This is and will always be my biggest dream (that’s where the real Maluma Baby comes from)”it reads.

Maluma caused the tenderness of his followers by sharing a video in which he appears kissing his girlfriend Susana’s tummy, as well as photos that show his emotion with the news of his paternity.

The Colombian is so happy that He even showed off a shirt with his daughter’s name: Paris.

