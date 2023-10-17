Only three Bari starters confirmed: the coach is aiming for a more physical national team. Wembley can make us grow

by our correspondent Luigi Garlando

17 October – London

Luciano Spalletti and England-Italy at Wembley are twins, both born in 1959. That time, the first time for the Azzurri in the London temple, they even got the national anthem wrong. They played the Royal March instead of the Mameli Hymn. The Queen’s players welcomed us even worse: 2-0 at tea time, with the future Sir Bobby Charlton taking the lead and Bradley doubling the lead. But in the second half, the Azzurri, with the spirit of the Highbury Lions, recovered to equalise, thanks to goals from Brighenti and Mariani, forwards from Nereo Rocco’s Padova who, four years later, would lift his first goal into the Wembley sky Champions Cup. This evening the twins reunite: Luciano Spalletti leads Italy at Wembley against England, in a match that looks a lot like a paradox. It matters little, but it’s worth a lot.

Cascading benefits

—

It matters little because, barring sensational incidents along the way, we will play for the qualification on November 20th in Leverkusen against Ukraine, with two results out of three available, regardless of tonight’s score. But it matters a lot because conquering Wembley, beating one of the favorites for the continental title, the group leaders one point behind Germany ’24, who in Naples imposed a clearer superiority than the final 2-1, would produce cascading benefits. It would strengthen the self-esteem and credibility of a newly born Italy; it would give us courage on the road to Leverkusen and, on the contrary, intimidate Ukraine; it would magically bring us back to the already faded triumph of the ’21 European Championship; and would make Spalletti the third coach in our history to have won at Wembley in the 90′, after Valcareggi and Cesare Maldini. It would be his first Italian medal, his first Slam 1000.

Physical revolution

—

And, above all, it would somehow heal the wounds of traumatic days, between investigations, notices of guarantee and tears. The picture of our national team at the moment is this: a team that failed in the last two World Cups, dumped by a coach who fled to Arabia for money, who had to leave two talents under investigation at home. One night’s photoshop isn’t enough to change the bad image, but beating the English at home would help a lot. For this reason, Spalletti did a great job in raising expectations for the seemingly useless match in London. And Buffon did very well to raise his voice for the ritual shout, all in a circle, in Coverciano: “The shirt… Blue! We are ready… For death! We are… Italy! Who we are ? Italy!” If you need to strike a patriotic chord, there is no better percussionist than Gigi. Among other things, the Italian goalkeeper of that first England-Italy match at Wembley, in ’59, was called Lorenzo Buffon. Spalletti has prepared the assault on the London temple with a scientific turnover which should see only 3 Bari starters on the pitch this evening (Donnarumma, Barella, Berardi) and by physically strengthening the formation. Eight changes, fresh strength, kilos and centimeters. It’s the first move by the coach from Certaldo: if England has always been synonymous with high intensity and athletic power, we must be able to withstand the impact, then we’ll play it.

Touch the Scamacca

—

If the clues from the day before and the latest field tests are respected, Scalvini and Acerbi will raise the defensive wall by 6 centimeters and the statuesque Udogie will provide more protection than Dimarco; in midfield, Cristante brings an anti-Bellingham tackle that is heavier than that of Locatelli and Frattesi has a greater impetuosity and intensity of maneuver than Bonaventura who is 10 years older; El Shaarawy in attack ensures greater wing coverage than Raspadori, and Scamacca has a 13 centimeter advantage on high balls compared to Kean. Since it’s not a boxing match, once the weigh-ins are over, we’ll then have to fight with our feet and we don’t lack the technical quality to do so. What can the Italian-English novel teach? That tonight we will need the fighting spirit that allowed the ’59 Azzurri to come back from 2 goals, that first time at Wembley, and that if Donnarumma manages to save everything, like Zoff in ’73, after Capello’s historic goal, we will be much more serene.

Modern football

—

History remembers that from the Meazza at Highbury to the Balotelli of the 2014 Brazilian World Cup, passing through the Under 21 Pazzini who inaugurated the new Wembley in 2007 with 3 goals to Carolina Morace who scored 4 in the old one (1990), they have often been the center forward to make us happy against the English. Scamacca, launched by the coach (“It could be his game”), who was rejected by the Premier League, has one more reason to extend the tradition. History invites us to treasure our defensive and counter-attacking tradition, like the time Costacurta catapulted Zola into a goal (’97), but also to go further with courage, as Mancini did who offered his best game at Euro ’21 , holding the ball and pressing everyone, including the English. Yesterday Spalletti promised: “Dynamic, courageous, modern football. Today the attacker wins. We want to play the game we want, not concede. To understand who we are”. Fearless. Who we are? Italy!

October 17 – 07:26

