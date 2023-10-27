The Consulate General of Italy in New York was the stage for the awards ceremony of the sixth edition of the prestigious ‘Business Care International Award’ last Thursday. This recognition, as illustrated by Massimo Veccia, creator of the award and president of Business Care Communication, is awarded every year to the personalities who best embody contemporary Italianness. This year’s novelty was the creation of the “Special Award for the Best Italian Entrepreneur in the United States of America 2023-2024,” awarded to Marco Maria Durante, publisher of the LaPresse agency. Durante shared his enthusiasm for LaPresse’s success in the United States by announcing the opening of a subsidiary called LaPresse USA Inc, of which he himself is the President. During the ceremony, he highlighted how the last five years, thanks in part to the contribution of director Alessia Lautone, have brought significant innovations to the agency.

In the presence of the Consul General of Italy, Fabrizio Di Michele, several other eminent individuals were honored, including Alberto Milani, president of the Italy-America Chamber of Commerce; Mauro Porcini, chief design officer of Pepsico USA; Pasquale Santangeli, cardiologist at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio; Maria Rita Grieco, deputy director of TG1 Rai; Sally Fischer, president of Sally Fischer Public Relations; and Rosario Procino, founder and director of the renowned Ribalta restaurant in New York. Furthermore, the Honorable Christian Di Sanzo, member of the Italian Parliament elected in the North American constituency, as well as member of the Productive Activities Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, participated in the ceremony.

Consul Di Michele underlined that the award brings together a selection of exceptional personalities, with different backgrounds, but all united by Italian success. This award is a demonstration of pride for Italians and an opportunity to create synergies to promote Italy in New York and the United States. Di Sanzo commented that, if Italians once emigrated to America out of necessity and poverty, today they do so in search of opportunities, and these awards represent recognition of the contribution that the new immigration offers to the United States and Italy.