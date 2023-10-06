The match scheduled for 17 October is valid for qualification for the 2025 European Championship. Here are the Azzurrini chosen by coach Nunziata

On Tuesday 17 October at 5.45pm the U21 national teams of Italy and Norway will compete at the Druso stadium in Bolzano, a match valid for the 2025 European Championship qualifiers. Among Carmine Nunziata’s 26 players there are three new players: the match against Nordics will be the first test in the blue jersey for the goalkeeper Filippo Rinaldi (Olbia), for the midfielder Alessandro Bianco (Reggiana) and for the striker Luca Koleosho (Burnley).

After the two away games in Latvia and Turkey (a draw and a victory for Italy), the Azzurrini are preparing for their home debut in a complicated match: so far the Norwegians have won six points, scoring 14 goals without conceding any. There are nine precedents at Under 21 level between Italy and Norway, the last of which in June in Cluj (Romania) in the final phase of the European Championship, with the Norwegian success (1-0) which sanctioned the elimination of ‘Italy from the competition.

Sebastiano Desplanches (Palermo), Filippo Rinaldi (Olbia), Gioele Zacchi (Giana Erminio)

Riccardo Calafiori (Bologna), Diego Coppola (Verona), Daniele Ghilardi (Sampdoria), Gabriele Guarino (Empoli), Michael Olabode Kayode (Fiorentina), Lorenzo Pirola (Salernitana), Matteo Ruggeri (Atalanta), Riccardo Turicchia (Juventus), Mattia Zanotti (Sankt Gallen)

Tommaso Baldanzi (Empoli), Alessandro Bianco (Reggiana), Edoardo Bove (Roma), Cesare Casadei (Leicester), Giovanni Fabbian (Bologna), Jacopo Fazzini (Empoli), Fabio Miretti (Juventus), Cher Ndour (Paris Saint Germain), Matteo Prati (Cagliari)

Lorenzo Colombo (Monza), Francesco Pio Esposito (Spezia), Luca Koleosho (Burnley) Marco Nasti (Bari), Gaetano Pio Oristanio (Cagliari)

