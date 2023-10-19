Against the English there was a clear difference in values ​​on the pitch, which however must not overshadow the good things done by Spalletti’s Azzurri

Andrea Di Caro

18 October – MILAN

“When a man with a gun meets a man with a rifle, the one with the gun is a dead man.” And, to paraphrase, when an organized team meets a team chock full of talent, the organized one loses. Unfortunately it happened yesterday. And there is little to complain about. Rashford-Bellingham-Foden and Kane in front of them: too much stuff. Difficult to ask for better. Only France today holds its own up front with these 4 Satanasses who integrate perfectly and when they start the engines and accelerate there is little that can be done. And thank goodness that Foden didn’t turn on much. We can discuss some uncertainties, half-errors, excessive space left by our defenders but, in short, when others are stronger it is right to recognize the merits and superiority of others.

We hate the theory according to which “football is a simple thing”, a synthesis of those who believe that everything depends only on the ability of individual footballers. No, football is made up of team play, ideas, mentality, preparation, study, organization, attention to detail, but a team, to prevail over another, must also have similar technical values ​​or at least not too distant. In short, there must be balance. Yesterday, however, the difference seemed too great. However, despite a clear 3-1 final, Italy must not get depressed, but try to bring home the good things they have seen. Because not everything should be thrown away in this defeat.

Spalletti had hoped for free, dynamic, modern and fearless football on the eve of the match. And, apart from a timid start, he had that kick for at least an hour in which Italy played on equal terms, despite having the pistol and not the rifle. They took the lead after a brilliant restart which developed from left to right and ended in the centre. He maneuvered, created a couple of other threats, turned the ball over, and never threw it away with passes, even when our defenders were pressed. And, honestly, when Rashford, Bellingham and Kane come at you, it can be tempting to throw it away. Then, of course, if they catch you quickly as in the case of the penalty, the double and the 3-1, then you also risk making a bad impression. In Italy there is obviously still a lot to try, movements to memorize, feeling on the pitch between the players to improve, individual and team personalities to grow, but it should not be forgotten that we faced one of the best national teams in Europe. Losing always hurts, but it can also help if it gives you anger, desire, ambition, courage and a spirit of sacrifice to improve and be more ready next time.

Among the positive notes of the evening were the performances of Udogie (physical strength, running, resourcefulness) and Scamacca. With Gianluca we have the powerful center forward that this national team needs especially in certain physical matches. It was said that this match would clarify where we are at. Well, we are behind England, but we can compete with many others and we can qualify by beating Macedonia and drawing with Ukraine. Time is on our side. Spalletti has worked miracles in the past with his work: he is our guarantee. This Italy will grow. Unfortunately we have no phenomena in sight that we can launch. We don’t have a Bellingham. And not even a finished champion like Harry Kane. But we will play even more proactive, fast, unpredictable football, with more certainties, more personality. You have to have trust. And who knows, maybe next time, perhaps at the European Championship, the free, modern, dynamic and organized team might prevail over the one full of talent. Just like in “A Fistful of Dollars” where, in the end, the man with the gun remains standing and the one with the rifle falls to the ground…

