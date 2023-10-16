Italy is one of the reference points for Supermoto. In Castelletto di Branduzzo (PV), theater of the 2023 Nations Trophy, the Maglia Azzurra obtained a well-deserved and important second place with the senior national team and with the Junior team it placed third

Italy is one of the reference points for Supermoto. In Castelletto di Branduzzo (PV), theater of 2023 Nations Trophy, the Maglia Azzurra achieved a well-deserved and important second place with the senior national team and with the Junior team placed third. France won both competitions but our team demonstrated that it is still at a high level, as it has been for years now.

Present to applaud the performances of the Italian athletes and pilots from all over Europe, the United States and Australia FMI President Giovanni Copioli, the Undersecretary with responsibility for Sport and Youth of the Lombardy Region, Lara Magoni, and the President of the IMF Lombardy Regional Committee, Ivan Bidorini.

Nations Trophy



We are 1 – In the initial meters Luca D’Addato – who started third – lost one position to the Czech Milan Sitniansky. However, the Italian recovered one lap later and subsequently found second place when the Austrian Rudolf Bauer crashed. The Frenchman Steve Bonnal took off towards victory from the first meters but D’Addato was perfect in constantly leading the chasing group without giving in to his opponents. Fabrizio Bartolinistarting from eighteenth place, climbed up to ninth position only to have to finish 12th due to a problem with his right arm.

We are 2 – Third on the grid, Elia Sammartin at the start he maintained his position behind Sylvain Bidart and Lukas Hollbacker. On the dirt section he overtook the Austrian on the first lap and the Frenchman on the second and then dueled with Hollbacker, who took the lead on the sixth of the ten laps and won the heats. Sammartin easily maintained second place until the finish line. For his part, Fabrizio Bartolini – started 18th again – fought for the top 10, finishing 11th.

We are 3 – In the decisive heat to define the podium positions, the Maglia Azzurra gave its all. With the victory in the hands of France, Italy took to the track to compete for a significant second place with the knowledge that they could not make mistakes. Luca D’Addato he placed fourth in the early stages while from behind Elia Sammartin it came back strong. Already 10th at the first lap, he gained several positions throughout the race. Sixth with three laps to go, at the end he exchanged positions with D’Addato who in the meantime closed the top 5. Sammartin took the checkered flag in 5th, his teammate 6th. Heat success for the Austrian Lukas Hollbacher.

Italy took the podium in second place. Victory for France with 15 points, followed by our national team with 26 and Spain with 30.

Junior Nations Trophy



We are 1 – Third in qualifying on Saturday, Italia Junior reached the podium, managing to overcome the difficulties of the day. In the initial heat Thomas Pompilius e Matteo Frassino they finished 6th and 7th on the first pass with Felix Wegscheider 11th. Pompilio immediately started chasing the two Germans in front of him and managed to overtake Nick Haufe at the first corner of the fourth lap. As the race continued he was fast, it’s a shame that at the last corner of the last lap he fell while trying to get ahead of another German, Colin Beischroth. The Italian finished 10th behind Wegscheider, who had overtaken Matteo Frassino halfway through the race, 11th on arrival. Victory for the Frenchman Youri Catherine.

Gara 2 – The final heat dedicated to young people saw a regular Italy, especially in the performances of Felix Wegscheiderfifth at every pass and to the finish line, and of Thomas Pompilius, eighth until the checkered flag. Positive times too Matteo Frassino despite a fall that made him finish 12th. Success signed by the Frenchman Alexis Hoareau.

The Maglia Azzurra Junior finished the event in third place with 43 points. Victory for France (9 points) over Germany (25).

Giovanni Copioli, President of the IMF



I have to congratulate the three guys from the Maglia Azzurra: they gave it their all, they never gave up. France deservedly won but beating truly fearsome teams like Spain, Germany and Austria means a lot. We are proud of this result. The Juniors also achieved an excellent podium despite lacking a bit of luck. The boys gained experience and were very fast. I conclude by thanking all those who contributed to obtaining these important podiums.

Massimo Beltrami, IMF Technical Commissioner



We are very satisfied with this second place. With a new team compared to the past, which ran very well, we managed to realize our expectations. The boys responded well to the honor and pressure of wearing such an important jersey as the Maglia Azzurra. This is also valid for the Juniors, who did well to get on the podium and manage a race that presented some difficulties.

At the end of the heats the riders of the Maglia Azzurra Supermoto showed their enthusiasm: “I fought so hard and gave my all. I am very happy with this second place,” he declared Elia Sammartin. “The two heats I ran were very tough, but wearing the Maglia Azzurra is always a dream come true”, the words of Fabrizio Bartolini. “We were protagonists of a good race, we gave our all until the end,” he explained Luca D’Addato. The three Italians also underlined the great team spirit.