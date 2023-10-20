ASviS 2023 report: Italy late on the 2030 Agenda

The Asvis (Italian Alliance for Sustainable Development) report highlights that Italy is significantly behind in implementing the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development of the United Nations. This delay puts at risk the achievement of the objectives set in 2015.

The report shows that there are some limited improvements compared to 2010 for eight of the 17 objectives, while the situation has worsened for six objectives and stable for three. Furthermore, su 33 target assessable with quantitative indicators, only eight will presumably reach the value set for 2030, while it will be very difficult or impossible to reach it for fourteen of them. For nine targets, there are contradictory trends, and for two there is insufficient data to make a judgement.

Marcella Mallen and Pierluigi Stefanini, the presidents of Asvis, together with Enrico Giovannini, the scientific director of the Alliance, participated in the presentation event of the report, which was awarded the Medal of the President of the Republic for its value. Also present were Marina Elvira Calderone, Minister of Labor and Social Policies, Ignazio Visco, Governor of the Bank of Italy, and Giulio Prosperetti, judge of the Constitutional Court.

“This year’s Report, dedicated to the analysis of what has happened at a global, European and Italian level since the 2030 Agenda was signed, clearly shows that our countryunlike the European Union, has not taken the path of sustainable development in a convinced and concrete way and has not developed an overall vision of the various public policies (environmental, social, economic and institutional) for sustainability – states the scientific director of Asvis, Enrico Giovannini –. This does not mean that some steps forward have not been made or that decisions have not been taken that go in the right direction, but the lack of an explicit, unanimous and coherent commitment on the part of society, businesses and political forces has led us on a path of unsustainable development that is there for all to see, as also confirmed by the analyzes of Italian public opinion contained in the Report”.

Asvis emphasizes that, although there are significant delays, it is still possible to recover part of the lost land. However, this requires urgent and incisive commitment through interventions and reforms. The scientific director of Asvis, Enrico Giovannini, states that Italy has not followed the path of sustainable development in a convinced and concrete way, lacking an overall vision of the various public policies for sustainability. Although there has been some progress, the lack of explicit, coordinated and coherent commitment from society, business and political forces has led the country towards unsustainable development.

the data relating to Italy, Europe and the world, processed by Asvis in relation to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), show a complex picture. In Italy, they occurred worsening in key indicators such as poverty and water systems, the quality of terrestrial and marine ecosystems, governance and partnership. Furthermore, Italy’s public spending on health and education is significantly lower than the European average. Some areas, such as food, inequality and sustainable cities, remain stable. The other SDGs show improvements less than 10% in 12 years, with the exception of health and the circular economy. However, regional inequalities belie the Agenda 2030 principle of “leaving no one behind”.

These problems do not only concern Italy but are widespread globally. Only 12% of the 2030 Agenda Targets are on track to be achieved, while more than half are “moderately or severely off track”. At the European level, progress is modest and inequalities between countries remain problematic.

In the four dimensions of sustainable development in Italy, significant challenges emerge: poverty increases, inequalities grow, the environment is under pressure with water losses, limited protection of land and marine areas, and a high rate of fish overexploitation. On an economic level, growth remains weak and there is a strong presence of irregular work. In the institutional context, some crimes decrease, but those against individuals and computer crimes increase.

Overall, Italy and many other countries face significant challenges to achieve the sustainable development goals set by the 2030 Agenda.

