In 2022 the Cri, according to its social balance sheet, helped many families through the territorial committees with the delivery of food parcels

“The Istat data on Poverty highlight an Italy that suffers to which urgent responses must be given”, says Rosario Valastro, president of the Italian Red Cross commenting on the Istat data released today. “Among these responses there is also that of Volunteering. And it is from our aid observatory that we notice a growth in essential needs”, adds Valastro.

In 2022, in fact, the Cri, according to its social balance sheet, through the Territorial committees helped many families with the delivery of food parcels. A figure equal to over 400 thousand parcels delivered, almost double that of 2021, to which is added the figure of the distribution of aid through the Street Units, equal to over 1 million 200 thousand foodstuffs, +44% compared to 2021. The CRI records also a distribution of shopping vouchers in 2022 equal to a total value of approximately 1.5 million euros for approximately 30 thousand booklets of donated tickets. In total, 8,871 tonnes of food will be donated through our aid network in collaboration with the Fund for European Aid to the Most Deprived (FEAD) in 2022, in addition to those organized with partners and donors in the agri-food and large-scale retail sectors.

"Poverty must be at the center of active support policies and can never represent a factor of discrimination or marginalization for those who suffer from it. Volunteering represents one of the components also on a cultural as well as social level to escape from that dangerous paradigm according to the what is the Poverty it's a fault", concludes Rosario Valastro.