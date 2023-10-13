The Maglia Azzurra races at home, in Castelletto di Branduzzo, and takes to the track with the aim of confirming itself at the top of the discipline at world level

Everything is ready for the 2023 Supermoto of Nations. The Maglia Azzurra races at home at the weekend, in Castelletto di Branduzzor, and takes to the track with the aim of confirming himself at the top of the discipline on a global level.

Two of our teams engaged on the technical and tortuous Lombard track. IMF Technical Commissioner Massimo Beltrami he called up to the senior national teamLuca D’Addato (TM), Fabrizio Bartolini (Honda) and Elia Sammartin (TM). Italia Junior lines up Matteo Frassino (Honda), Tommaso Pompilio (TM) and Felix Wegscheider (Husqvarna).

Today the team met for the Preliminary Operations and the usual photos. In the late afternoon the Italian athletes viewed the circuit on foot, studying it down to the smallest details. The track offers several points where overtaking is possible and is characterized by the Sky Section, a stretch of track with waves and jumps on an asphalt surface.

Tomorrow’s program includes Free Practice starting at 8.45am, Timed Practice starting at 11.45am and the qualifying races in the afternoon: at 2.20pm the heat reserved for the Juniors, at 3.05pm the heat for Group 1, at 4.05pm for Group 2 and at 5.05pm of group 3. Sunday, the matches valid for the awarding of titles. France and Germany seem to be Italy’s main opponents in a race that will also see the United States and Australia at the start.

Massimo Beltrami, IMF Technical Commissioner



We are excited and excited for this Supermoto of Nations at home. The senior national team is experienced and, on paper, can challenge the best teams to aim for the podium. The young people of the Maglia Azzurra Junior will be able to gain experience and, at the same time, demonstrate their speed. All the guys are very united with each other and this is a fundamental aspect, which can be decisive for Sunday’s strategies. We will do our best to do well in this important competition.