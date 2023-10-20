In Italy they are already preparing to start a new IPTV blocking system with which they will try to prevent the 25% of Italian viewers who currently use IPTV services from leaving these illegal practices once and for all. But how do they intend to do this? To begin with, raising awareness among users, but it seems that the marketing campaign is difficult to take seriously.

Ban IPTV

A new law in Italy goes ban everything related to IPTV services. Approved in March, the law seeks to block all types of illegal broadcasts over the Internet in a harsher and more effective way, going so far as to block websites extremely quickly, something that has generated tremendous mistrust, since, in the event of an error , damage could be generated that would cause many people to lose money.

The intensity with which they work is quite surprising, and recently the police completed an operation in which they arrested a pirate IPTV service provider, who, with the help of a large number of decoders, distributed the signal to the many clients who had in his wallet. To be exact, he had 33 decoders to capture the signal, and another 12 to retransmit.

Scaring the consumer

The most interesting thing is that the police assured that after seizing all the hardware and material from the supplier, They would be able to identify all the names of the users who used the service. This detail is especially important, since the law would also be responsible for fining all those users who use this type of solutions. At the moment it is unknown if the threats have been carried out.

The awareness campaign

The latest move of the law has been the launch of the awareness campaign. It is a video in which you can see a person watching a live broadcast on the Internet, when he is surprised by a series of messages and errors that warn him that he is doing something wrong. Immediately afterwards, the former footballer Christian Vieri appears on the scene, who yells at the user to stop Pezzotto (this is how IPTV services are known) and to abandon piracy.

Will this ad convince users? Probably not. Using a myth to send the message probably makes many smile, but the problem with all this lies elsewhere. The abusive prices that official football broadcasting services have.

Are you going to arrive in Spain?

The situation in Spain is very similar to that of Italy. Thousands of users watch football for free through IPTV services, and viewership quotas bleed week after week. The providers that have the retransmission rights force users to contract packages with extra channels, fiber optic connections and mobile data plans, which ends up raising the price to absurd amounts.

Meanwhile, the pressure to block websites and seeing the threats and punishments that occur in Italy, everything indicates that the viewer-service provider relationship will continue to break down to unsuspected limits. The question is, how much would you pay to watch your team’s game?

