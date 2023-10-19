Giancarlo Giorgetti and Giorgia Meloni

GDP, Italy black top in Europe in 2024

Italy is preparing to face significant economic challenges in the coming year, with growth prospects among the lowest in the Eurozone and interest spending significantly exceeding that of other countries in the region. This economic picture raises doubts about Italy’s compliance with the Treaty which requires keeping the deficit below 3% of GDP, putting the country in the company of six other states that fail to meet this criterion, barring a significant reduction in debt relative to gross domestic product. Il Sole 24 Ore reports it.

Read also: Bank of Italy cuts government estimates, GDP to grow by 0.8% in 2024

An analysis of the budget planning documents sent to the European Commission by Eurozone governments reveals the complexity of restoring community fiscal rules, with the increase in debt in countries such as Estonia, Finland, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta and Slovakia, while the situation in France and Italy remains stagnant. Italy stands out as having the highest interest spending, accounting for 4.2% of GDP, surpassing even Greece, whose debt is falling thanks to tighter pressure from Germany and Northern European countries. This raises the question of how much Italy is paying for its significant public debt, while the real economy continues to experience difficulties that may last longer than other nations.

Read also: “War in the Middle East? If the price of oil rises, GDP will fall by 0.5%”

The analysis of the official budget documents offers a glimpse into current expectations, validated by the parliamentary offices of bbudget established by European Union rules, and measures the fiscal spaces that governments can exploit to mitigate the impacts of the economic situation. In this context, Italy’s growth target for 2024, set at 1.2%, is the subject of heated debate among observers, as it seems more optimistic than national and international estimates.

However, it is important to note that these forecasts are undergoing rapid deterioration following recent events, such as the crisis resulting from the attack on Israel. Non the European context, the Italian growth plan appears among the most modesti, with only Finland forecasting similar growth (+1.2%), while other countries aim for a faster pace. For example, France plans a 1.4% increaseGermany by 1.6%, and Spain by 2%.

These differences are not necessarily the result of optimism or excessive national confidence, but reflect the structural challenges of the Italian economy and the lack of adequate tools available to public finances to address them. The comparison with Germany is notable, which, despite the zero growth expected for this year, projects a leap of 1.6% the next year. The difference is clear, with Germany having allocated significant state aid, while Italy is struggling to use funding from the Pnrr (National Recovery and Resilience Plan) and the Superbonus.

Italy’s economic prospects are further clouded by the fact that interest spending in the country is set to reach 4.2% of GDP, with forecasts of further increases in the coming years. This level is unprecedented in the euro eraand significantly exceeds the interest expenditure of any other European country, including Greece, where interest will fall to 3.2% in 2024. Furthermore, Italy is one of the few European countries to forecast a deficit higher than 13% of GDP in 2024, together with Belgium, Finland, France, Malta, Slovakia and Slovenia. Debt relief seems distant in these countries, including France, while Estonia, Finland, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta and Slovakia expect debt to rise.

In summary, Italy’s economic landscape is challenging, with a modest growth target, high interest expenditure and difficult management of public debt. It is clear that the country must address structural challenges and find solutions to foster economic recovery and ensure greater fiscal stability.

Subscribe to the newsletter