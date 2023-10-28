With Macedonia and Ukraine the coach is also thinking about Baldanzi, Buongiorno and the return of Jorginho. I really like Soulé

28 October – MILAN

That Soulé isn’t bad. Modern winger, he doesn’t have the power of Kvaratskhelia, but dances light and fast on the wing. In Frosinone he is enchanting everyone. Luciano Spalletti also noticed it and, it is no mystery, would be flattered to have him among the Azzurri by snatching him from Argentina. Soulé is not the only new name, or almost new, in the coach’s sights in view of the double match against North Macedonia and Ukraine, decisive matches for the European Championship. He, Baldanzi, Buongiorno, Ricci, Colpani, Kayode are all in the notebook.

Collaboration

—

Spalletti’s visits to the teams are not used to “summon” the players. There’s no need. In the coach’s projects there is above all a new and collaborative relationship with the clubs and coaches, revealed right from the first conference: «We all work towards the same goal». The national team is good for the clubs and vice versa. Spalletti met Gasperini (Atalanta), Allegri (Juve), Juric (Turin), spoke with Pioli (Milan) during the retreat at Milanello before Ukraine, and yesterday saw Andreazzoli (Empoli) and Di Francesco (Frosinone). Little by little he will meet all his Serie A colleagues. Also to get to know the players better and discuss the call-ups. Empoli and Frosinone have the two most interesting names of the moment: Baldanzi and Soulé. There is no discussion about the future of Baldanzi, 20 years old. His physique is not powerful, but his shots, movements, imagination and vision of the game are those of a 10 from another era. It’s not easy to position him tactically. Last year Empoli played with a 4-3-1-2 just for him. It’s less simple to deploy him on the wing. Spalletti often insists on the “relationship” between 4-3-3 and 4-2-3-1, “ten meters ahead or behind” for the attacking midfielder, an ideal role for Baldanzi. A starter in the Under 21 team, in great shape in the league, Baldanzi is a candidate for the next call-ups: we won’t have Tonali in midfield and Fagioli has gone off the radar for a while. In Empoli there is also Fazzini, a midfielder of great intensity: but for him, for now, the U21 is enough.

Olé Soulé

—

The other name is Soulé. He is also twenty years old and plays in a fundamental role for teams with the 4-3-3: dribble-maniac winger. Soulé has finally found his dimension in Frosinone: he starts high, so he can deploy his technical running in the right meters to arrive clear for crosses and shots. In Juve trapped in the 3-5-2, despite having the perfect players for the 4-3-3, Soulé was getting lost. He was forced to play the wing five or midfielder (shared fate with Iling). If he could, Spalletti would summon him immediately. Problem: he is Argentinian. But he is also Italian thanks to his mother and grandparents. Except that he played 10 games in the Argentine Under 20, so he needs a change of nationality. Technically there would be the deadline for November: he would have to fill out the declaration of “Italianness”, the FIGC would communicate it to Argentina and FIFA, and FIFA would give the official OK. Thus, however, Soulé could no longer go back: the shirt would be permanent. It will be a lifestyle choice, Soulé is thinking about it and he may need time.

Good morning Italy

—

Other names? Not very many. Spalletti’s latest call-ups have been exhaustive. Without injury, Turin player Buongiorno would have ended up on the list. He’s fine now, we can wait for him. With him, the prices of his Granata teammate Ricci, a play-mezzala that the coach had put on early warning after the Tonali and Zaniolo cases, rise. There is another player followed closely: Colpani (Monza). He has always done well in front of the Azzurri observers, he has the moves of a modern attacking midfielder, he is not an Under (24 years old), he has no international experience, but he is growing.

And if Jorginho…

—

Among the very young players, in addition to Fazzini, Casadei (Leicester) and Miretti (Juve) also need time, not to mention the promising Pio Esposito (Spezia) born in 2005. Okoli (Frosinone) is followed in defence: he has growth prospects. Spalletti really likes Kayode, born in 2004: as with Udogie in England, imagining a call for the Florentine winger wouldn’t be a utopia, he has personality, physique, running, but with the injury in the Conference it won’t be a short time. The future offers these names, the past has little to recover other than Bonaventura. In England, after a difficult year, Jorginho is returning: Arteta has recently deployed him at Arsenal alongside Rice and Odegaard, in place of Havertz. Against the English, Cristante suffered from the very high pace. Jorginho is used to the Premier League. If he continues like this he could come back into fashion.

October 28

