Inability to eat a full meal with meat, chicken, fish or vegetarian equivalent at least once every two days





Six million people in our country, 12% of residents aged at least 16 (2021 data), are in a condition of food poverty. This was revealed in ActionAid’s fourth report on food poverty, “Fragments to be recomposed. Numbers, strategies and approaches in search of a policy”, produced this year in collaboration with Second Welfare paths which, starting from the analysis of data relating to various Istat sample surveys, including that on living conditions (Eu-Silc), provides a detailed photograph of food poverty in our country starting from its intensity, diffusion, regional distribution and specificity of the impact on different socio-demographic groups (minors, women, foreigners). The burden of material or social food deprivation. The website www.redattoresociale.it writes it.

Material or social food deprivation – measured as the inability to eat a full meal with meat, chicken, fish or vegetarian equivalent at least once every two days and with the impossibility of going out with friends or relatives to eat or drink something at least once a month – is more widespread among the unemployed (28.3%), people unable to work (22.3 %), those with education equal to or less than middle school (17.4%), young people between 19 and 35 years of age (12.3%) and adults between 50 and 64 years of age (12.7%), foreigners (23.1%), those living in a rented house (22.6%) and people living in metropolitan areas (13.3%). Looking at the composition of the family unit, single-parent families (16.7%) and those with 5 or more members (16.4%) record the highest rates. The regional diffusion is greater in the South (20.7%) and in the Islands (14.2%), where in total the phenomenon affects 3.1 million people, while the lowest incidence is recorded in the North East, equal to 5.8%.

Food aid According to what was announced by the Ministry of Social Policies and Labour, the number of those receiving Fead aid (European Aid Fund for the Most Deprived) in the form of basic necessities has grown significantly in recent years, going from 2.1 million in 2019 to 2.8 million in 2022. The most significant increases concerned Sicily (+172.5 thousand), Lombardy (+155 thousand) and Campania (+98 thousand). Milan is the second metropolitan city after Naples in terms of number of beneficiaries (215 thousand) but it is the one that has recorded the most significant increase compared to all the other cities in Italy (+115 thousand) with an incidence of 6.7% compared to the resident population. The increase in the number of beneficiaries of the Fead programme, in line with the growth trend of the condition of absolute poverty, can be interpreted as a further worsening of the living conditions of subjects already in a highly vulnerable situation.

Measures to combat food poverty The intervention system still appears too fragmented and lacks a strategic vision. The most obvious paradox is that 6 out of 10 people in conditions of material or social food deprivation are not considered at risk of poverty according to the pre-established income thresholds. “In periods of recession, social protection measures such as income support are fundamental to prevent food poverty from growing – declares Roberto Sensi, head of the Food Poverty Program ActionAid Italy -. But satisfying an immediate need should only be the first step on a path capable of offering answers to the various dimensions of the food experience, primarily the social one. We must change the vision of the phenomenon to adopt a multidimensional approach that revolves around the right to food and not to aid, which involves the community and not just individuals, also adopting more effective food poverty detection systems at a territorial level”.

